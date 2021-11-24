Wanganui Golf Club senior, intermediate and junior champions bring home the Chamberlain Shield

Wanganui Golf Club trio Riki Kauika, Saia Fisilau and Pete Wallis bring home the Chamberlain Shield and the senior (Kauika) and junior (Wallis) Champion of Champions trophies. Photo / Bevan Conley 241121BRCGol01.JPG

Wanganui Golf Club trio Riki Kauika, Saia Fisilau and Pete Wallis bring home the Chamberlain Shield and the senior (Kauika) and junior (Wallis) Champion of Champions trophies. Photo / Bevan Conley 241121BRCGol01.JPG

Riki Kauika, Saia Fisilau and Pete Wallis have done what no other Wanganui Golf Club grade champions have done in 32 years.

Kauika, Fisilau and Wallis, as senior, intermediate and junior club champions respectively, held off the grade champions from 12 other clubs within the Manawatu Wanganui Golf region to claim the coveted Chamberlain Shield.

Sunday's feat at the Palmerston North Golf Club was last achieved by Wanganui Golf Club players 32 years ago in 1989.

Kauika and Wallis sweetened the day by adding the Champion of Champion trophies to the cabinet after winning their respective senior and junior grades in the 36-hole tournament. This competition has only been running for three years in conjunction with the Chamberlain Shield, although was not held last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Kauika shot rounds of 70 and 68. Fisilau 86 and 87 and Wallis 79 and 87 with their combined total enough to win the Chamberlain Shield.