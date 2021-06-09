Waihi School take annual sporting exchange with Huntley School in Marton

Huntley's Ashton Trotter slides in for the first try of the rugby exchange won 22-21 by Waihi School from South Canterbury. Photo / Bevan Conley

A long-standing sporting exchange between two junior schools took on a fresh look this week when girls were added to the mix.

Huntley in Marton hosted Waihi School from South Canterbury on Tuesday and, for the first time ever, netball was included in the exchange.

Huntley headmaster Sam Edwards said while his school had opened the doors to girls in 2014, Waihi had opted for a co-ed environment from this year.

"Their headmaster and board have been in touch with us over the last few years, seeking advice on how to incorporate girls into the school framework and we were only too happy to help," Edwards said.

Huntley GS Huia Campbell and GA Jessie Keenan squeeze Waihi GD Poppy Mawle (rear) out in the battle for the ball in a game won by Huntley 22-14 on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

"This is Waihi's first year, so netball was added to the sports exchange and we managed to win that 22-14. For many years, the hockey and football have been very competitive and closely contested, but they definitely had the wood on us this year winning the hockey 5-0 and the football 2-1.

Huntley's Tavish Hall attempts to slip past Waihi's Oscar Singleton in the football exchange won 5-nil by the visitors Waihi. Photo / Bevan Conley

"For the past 20 years we've been pretty strong in rugby and it was competitive again this year, although we missed by just one point with Waihi winning 22-21."

Edwards said it was an absolute pleasure hosting Waihi, especially now it was co-ed too, but hoped the scorelines might swing Huntley's way when they head south next year.