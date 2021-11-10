Seven Steelform Whanganui players named in Heartland rugby squad

Steelform Whanganui assistant coach Jason Hamlin will fill the same role in the New Zealand Heartland XV this season. Photo / File

Steelform Whanganui assistant coach Jason Hamlin will fill the same role in the New Zealand Heartland XV this season. Photo / File

Seven Steelform Whanganui players are among the 23-strong squad named by New Zealand Heartland XV head coach Nigel Walsh for the upcoming match against the New Zealand Barbarians next month.

Steelform Whanganui assistant coach Jason Hamlin fills the same role in the national side.

Whanganui players named include Campbell Hart, Hadlee Hay-Norton, Josh Lane (non-travelling reserve), Craig Clare, Lindsay Horrocks, Timoci SeruWalu and Dane Whale (non-travelling reserve).

The team features 19 players who will be taking the field in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Finals this weekend.

Walsh said the number of players involved in finals matches highlighted the strength of the side.

"There are 19 players in the finals this weekend, which just shows the calibre of players in this squad. It's been an eight-week selection process watching games all over the country and we're happy that this team is well-balanced, exciting and has really strong skills sets. They all deserve to wear the silver fern."

This will be Walsh's first campaign as Head Coach and, alongside Assistant Coach Jason Hamlin, said the management team were looking forward to the upcoming game against the New Zealand Barbarians.

"It's a special moment and an honour and privilege to be involved in the team and represent that silver fern. The Heartland team means a lot to the Heartland unions, and for many players this is their aim and the pinnacle of their rugby careers.

"We're expecting a tough, close competition from the Barbarians. I'm looking forward to seeing players standing up, proving a point and taking that next step."

Pending Covid alert levels, the 2021 side will assemble in Tāupo on December 2 to take part in a five-day camp.

Walsh said the camp will have an off-field focus to allow the players to come together.

"We obviously don't have a lot of time to prepare so it'll be about building culture, morale and team atmosphere. Apart from that we'll focus on our connection work and get our phase plays and structures right."

The New Zealand Heartland XV will play the New Zealand Barbarians at Owen Delany Park, Tāupo, on Sunday, December 5, at 2pm live on Sky Sports.

The New Zealand Heartland XV is:

*Denotes non-travelling reserve player

Forwards: Callum Burrell* (Mid Canterbury), Stefan Destounis (Poverty Bay), Tokomaata Fakatava (South Canterbury), Hone Haerewa (Ngati Porou East Coast), Campbell Hart (Whanganui), Hadlee Hay-Horton (Whanganui), Seta Koroitamana (Mid Canterbury), Te Huia Kutia* (Thames Valley), Josh Lane* (Whanganui), Connor McVerry (Thames Valley), Manasa Bari Samo (Mid Canterbury), Nick Strachan (South Canterbury), Sam Sturgess (North Otago), Vaka Taelega (South Canterbury), Loni Toumohuni* (South Canterbury), Sam Van Der Valk (Thames Valley), Adam Williamson (Mid Canterbury).

Backs: Sireli Buliruarua (South Canterbury), Craig Clare (Whanganui), Paula Fifita (South Canterbury), Te Rangi Fraser (Ngati Porou East Coast), Lindsay Horrocks (Whanganui), Sam Parkes* (Ngati Porou East Coast), Zac Saunders* (South Canterbury), Timoci Seruwalu (Whanganui), Hayden Todd* (North Otago), Lennix Tovo (Horowhenua Kapiti), Raitube Vasurakuta (Mid Canterbury), William Wright (South Canterbury), Dane Whale* (Whanganui).

Management:

Nigel Walsh, head coach (South Canterbury)

Jason Hamlin, assistant coach (Whanganui)

Tony Harrison, manager (Mid Canterbury)

Slade King, trainer (King Country)

Geoff Thompson, physio (South Canterbury)

Coll Campbell, doctor (Poverty Bay)