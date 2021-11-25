Cricket wrap covers Furlong Cup, Coastal Challenge and Rep Weekend Pro 40 play

Wanganui's 47-year-old former Black Cap Andrew Penn will make way for 2020-21 debutant Will Hocquard (bat) against Taranaki this weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Wanganui welcomes old rival Taranaki for the season's first Furlong Cup game at home.

After back-to-back road games for Riverview Motel Wanganui, they hope being on the home pitch is good for what ails them in the third round of the Furlong Cup on Saturday.

Tasman Tanning Park should offer up a solid strip after a week of warm sunshine, so Wanganui coach Warren Marr is well aware what the first tactical advantage would be against The Good Home Taranaki.

The question is, should skipper Chris Sharrock win the flip of the coin, will his side be able to deliver with willow in hand?

"If it's a good deck, you back yourself," said Marr.

"Taranaki vs Wanganui over the last couple of years, Wanganui has dominated.

"But I try not to focus on the opposition - it's what we need to do, and we need to just bat.

"We haven't got a batting bonus point in two games."

Neither side has the runs on the board as Taranaki's game with Post Office Hotel Wairarapa was rained out a fortnight ago, while their first round match was a heavy loss by an innings and 85 runs to Pay Excellence Hawke's Bay – bowled out for just 71 and 49.

Wanganui needs their own lift after being dismissed for 132 and 113 by Manawatu in Palmerston North just last weekend.

"You don't dwell too much, to be honest," said Marr.

"You've just got to make sure you're better.

"They'll be a challenge, they always are."

For Wanganui, facing a side with players like veteran top order batsman Dean Robinson, spinner Mattie Thomas and allrounder Ryan Watson – all with Central Districts experience and plenty of entries on Taranaki's Honours Board – there must be respect.

Wanganui have made a couple of changes from the Manawatu loss, as Palmerston North-based player of origin Levi Woolston returns to the side for Hunter Morrison.

After a chat with Marr this week, Wanganui's 47-year-old former Black Cap Andrew Penn will make way for 2020-21 debutant Will Hocquard – Penn having come back to association cricket last summer to help the side rebuild.

"He always said, 'when a younger guy comes, I'll hand over the reins'," said Marr.

Looking for runs somewhere amongst the top order, the coach was impressed with Hadleigh O'Leary last weekend, after he went in at No 3 and negotiated over 100 balls for his 29 – but he now needs to convert such starts into a more weighty score.

A lot of responsibility will be in the left-hand of veteran Mark Fraser, while Sharrock has proved in the past that he can bat a long innings and would love a captain's knock.

Play starts at 10.30am.

The Wanganui team is:

Chris Sharrock ©, Will Hocquard, Chris Stewart, Mark Fraser, Shaun O'Leary, Carter Hobbs, John McIlraith, Hadleigh O'Leary, Fraser Kinnerley, John Beale, Levi Woolston, Connor O'Leary.

Follow results and draws for the Furlong Cup at https://www.crichq.com/competitions/2375/draws/53403/rounds

Wanganui Vet Services Marist's opponent for the semifinal round of the Coastal Challenge 2-day competition was confirmed last weekend as United CC won the Masterton derby against Burger King Red Star at Queen Elizabeth Park.

In a one-innings game, United raised 132-8 after bowling Red Star out for 128.

Marist will travel to play United on December 4th for the first day of play, then December 18th for the second.

Follow results and draws for the Coastal Challenge 2-day tournament at https://www.crichq.com/competitions/7265/draws/51826/rounds

Favourites are starting to emerge as the third round of the Rep Weekend Pro 40 gets under way on Saturday.

Both the Property Brokers United 1st XI and the Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI are unbeaten and lead their respective pools.

However, United 2nd XI could face a tough task travelling south to face Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens, who after their first round bye picked up a comfortable win over Marist last weekend.

Draw for November 28

Pool 1

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Black vs Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Bye: Wanganui Vet Services Marist

Pool 2

Whanganui Collegiate Senior Blue vs Property Brokers United 1st XI

Wanganui Renegades vs Wanganui United 3rds

Bye: Tech Old Boys

Follow results and draws for the Rep Weekend Pro40 at https://www.crichq.com/competitions/14359/draws/current.