In Wellington, the annual College Relays were held at Berhampore with 71 teams competing at the Wakefield Park venue following the move from Karori Park three years ago.

Whanganui Collegiate sent three mixed teams from the small group of students for whom cross country is their main sport, as opposed to some years in the past when teams had many runners from other codes.

The largely inexperienced teams enjoyed the spirit and camaraderie of relays in the near-perfect conditions.

Mixed relays have become a popular addition to both track and field and cross country, and the grade was a perfect fit for the Whanganui students at the Wellington event.

The more experienced Olivia Gilbertson, Ben Brunton, and Dylan Anderson stood out, as did Year 9 runner Sophie Dunlop. The top team finished fourth in the grade but will gain confidence that, had the inexperienced Dunlop run with the top team rather than the B team, they would probably have won the grade.

At local school level, the annual Secondary Schools Cross Country will return to the popular Dudding Lake venue. Although all teams must travel, the excellent and beautiful venue has proved popular with runners.

The date of this year’s championships has been changed and will now be held on Thursday, June 5, 10 days later than the original date.

Whanganui High School and Whanganui Girls’ College have held their championships. Cullinane College held its yesterday. The Whanganui Collegiate Championships will be held on Friday, May 30.

Lennox Brotherton, who in the summer won the senior 3000m Whanganui Schools title, added the Whanganui High School senior title from Darcy Johnson and Jake Newton.

Brotherton is clearly in good form and has impressed in recent Whanganui Riverbank park runs. He has been first across the line seven times from his 12 appearances, including five in a row leading to a personal best of 16m 48s last Saturday (his first time under 17 minutes for the 5km run). Brotherton is clearly the in-form senior boys’ runner.

The Whanganui High School senior girls was won by Whanganui Secondary Schools sprint representative Amy Davidson from Paige Conley and Isla Jones. Alex Payne won the junior boys from his close track rival Sean Frieslaar with Bruce McGregor third.

The junior girls grade was won by Hannah Cameron who, in the summer, was Whanganui’s leading junior high jumper. The Year 9 events were won by Korbin Gabbott and Chelsie Howe in the respective boys’ and girls’ races.

Whanganui Girls’ College had an excellent turnout for their event with many dressed in pink in celebration of Pink Shirt Day. There were some good performances with Alexis Toy first overall from Brynne Minnell and leading Whanganui 300m hurdler Grace Fannin third. Year level winners were Year 9 Allegra Gosney, Year 10 Brynne Minnell, Year 11 Gabrielle Valentine, Year 12 Alexis Toy and Year 13 Hayley Stewart.

This winter is a special one for the Whanganui Harrier Club as it celebrates its centenary. The centennial will be held over the weekend of Friday, June 20, to Sunday, June 22, starting on the Matariki holiday.

A big weekend of events has been scheduled, starting with the Vaoga Cup races on Friday.

There is a street orienteering event at 1.30pm on Saturday with the Centennial Dinner at the Durie Hill Bowling Club from 5.30pm on the same day and a Sunday Brunch scheduled at the Club Rooms at Victoria Park at 10.30am on Sunday.

Registrations are now open for our WHC Centennial Celebrations. All past and present members, along with anyone who has been connected with the club over the years, will be welcome at this special occasion.

Registrations are open on the Whanganui Harrier Club website Wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz.