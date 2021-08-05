Around the traps for rugby happenings

MĀORI: Whanganui Māori need to pick themselves up quickly as the curtain-raiser game at Cooks Gardens against Manawatu Māori for the Miki Haddon Memorial taonga. Whanganui lost 94-3 to Taranaki Māori in Hawera last weekend. The team held training in Taihape on Wednesday evening for the benefit of their Northern sub-union players. Kickoff is 1pm.

PASIFIKA: The Māori's next game after Manawatu will be against their Whanganui Pasifika brethren, who are facing Wairarapa Bush Māori tomorrow in Whanganui. Pasifika had another competitive game with Taranaki Pasifika for their second meeting after last year's inaugural clash but ultimately were beaten 55-31 in Hawera.

UNDER 20: It was a tough start for the Whanganui Under 20s at their Hurricanes Youth tournament with a 38-20 loss to Horowhenua Kapiti U20 in Shannon on Saturday. The Mike Lama-coached squad will now play back-to-back in Palmerston North this weekend against Wairarapa-Bush and Poverty Bay U20.

SCHOOLS: Whanganui High School and City College continue to occupy No 1-2 on the MRU Premier 2 table after wins on Saturday. A last-minute try saw WHS get past Dannevirke High 21-17 at home, while City beat Horowhenua College 26-22 on the road. In Women's Premier 1 on Wednesday, Cullinane College were smashed 75-5 by Manukura.