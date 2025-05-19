But having played hard games throughout the round, Taihape were conditioned for the tough stuff and took over in the second half to rattle off three straight tries, with Whale converting two of them, for a 26-13 turnaround with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Getting a big lift from their bench, which included regular starters, dotting down were incumbent Steelform Whanganui prop Gabriel Hakaraia, who came on behind his brother Te Uhi and skipper Hoani Woodhead in the front row, reserve outside back Ryan Karatau and reserve forward Isaiah Mātana.

Similar to Tāmata Hauhā Rātana in the Pa, Border managed to score near fulltime to at least secure what could be an important bonus point – reserve Rusiate Lalanabaravi getting a try which was duly converted.

Taihape’s victory made it three wins from their past four visits to Waverley since 2022.

Also having reached the halfway point of their grade is the Tasman Tanning Senior teams, and the Border Seniors have now done something their Premier side hasn’t – won a game on the field, as the home side secured a 35-14 victory over Bennett’s Taihape to jump into the Top 8.

There are new competition leaders and a sole unbeaten team, as McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu did what they promised and pulled the high-flying Forest 360 Marist Knights into an honest country scrap – holding on for a 15-11 win.

The Whanganui Challenge Shield remains locked up at the Macnab Domain, but not without McCrea Scanning Counties having to work to keep up, beating bottom-of-the-table Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-10.

The Spriggens Park derby narrowly went the way of Direct Connect Marist Celtic, who held off Seales Winslow Pirates 24-19 while, after their slow start to the campaign, Utiku Old Boys rocketed up to fifth spot on the table after their third straight win, beating home side Kelso Hunterville 31-20.

Results, May 16-17

Tasman Tanning Premier

Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 28 (Daniel Kauika, Te Heru Reu Koro, Brett Joyes, Cyprien Bernard, Lachlan Fisher tries; Kauika pen) bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 21 (Onewa Tai, Shade Tuaine-Whanau, Rangi Kui tries; Kui 2 pen). HT: 13-5.

Byfords Readimix Taihape 26 (Tremaine Gilbert, Gabriel Hakaraia, Ryan Karatau, Isaiah Mātana; Chad Whale 3 con) bt Waverley Harvesting Border 20 (Romu Senileba, Rusiate Lalanabaravi tries; Tyrone Albert 2 pen, 2 con). HT: 13-7 Border.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Dallison Park: Border bt Bennett’s Taihape 35-14.

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Forest 360 Marist Knights 15-11.

Macnab Domain - Whanganui Challenge Shield: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau 22-10.

Spriggens Park: Direct Connect Marist Celtic bt Seales Winslow Pirates 24-19.

Hunterville Domain: Utiku Old Boys bt Kelso Hunterville 31-20.

Tasman Tanning Women

Hunterville Domain: Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls bt Hunterville 29-22.

Cooks Gardens: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Silks Audit Ratana 33-26.

Marton Park: AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Marton Queenbeez by default.