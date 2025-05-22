Rātana were assisted immeasurably by flanker Hayley Gabriel, an 11-game Taranaki standout, who scored a double.

Their other tries came from fullback Acacia Kingi-Te Koari and halfback Unique Haami-Rerekura, while Armani Martin added three conversions.

Sitting four points ahead of Rātana in the race for a home semifinal, Taihape will look to keep momentum going when they host Hunterville at Memorial Park tonight, while Rātana have the big test on home turf in the Pa on Saturday, facing the unbeaten AGC Training Marist Clovers.

Hunterville are also hunting points as they now sit outside the top four after a tough game with fellow newcomers the Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls, as the Manawatū club made it two wins in a row with a 29-22 away victory.

Bulls first five Alyse Bird continued her great form with 14 points from two tries and two conversions, with the other tries coming from fullback Sinead Barrell, second five Aaone Sio and lock Kat Penny-Baker.

The home side has the Hendersons – skipper and lock Brooke, along with flanker Chloe – who scored two tries between them.

Winger Amoe Harawira dotted down, as did one of the Tipus - No 8 Shayden and halfback Shyana – while fullback Charlize Cook added a conversion.

Bulls now have the chance to go for three straight wins against Marton Queenbeez at home tonight.

Draw

May 23: Bulls vs Marton, Bulls Domain, 6.30pm; Taihape vs Hunterville, Memorial Park, 7pm; May 24: Rātana vs Marist, Pa, 1pm.

Senior competition

Border Seniors have the first victory of the season under their belts and a chance at some silverware coming up, but their biggest goal this year is confirming the future of their club.

The dichotomy out in South Taranaki for the past decade is at Tasman Tanning Premier level. Waverley Harvesting Border have been undisputed powerhouses, while their Senior team have struggled for traction, and at times even to keep a full squad together.

But addressing these issues this season is arguably the most well-qualified coaching and management group in the whole Senior grade.

Having coached the Border Premiers to their inaugural title in 2016 and then winning the Taranaki Premier title last year with the Stratford-Eltham club, Ross Williams came back to Dallison Park to help build up the B team, being joined by former Marist Premier coach Jerome McCrea.

Also lending their forwards expertise are two retiring stalwarts from the Border Premier title five-peat: former captain Angus Middleton and front rower Hamish Mellow.

Provided with elite-level structure, Border were competitive in defeat from their first four games, averaging nearly 17 points while conceding 35 per match, certainly not blowouts.

Then it clicked at home last Saturday with a 35-14 win over Bennett’s Taihape to move into the top eight.

Although the side had the services of Premier and former Whanganui outside back Harry Symes, the regulars led the way with centre William Black scoring two tries, while flanker Zane Annabell, halfback Kobe Pene and reserve front-rower Reefton Pene also dotted down.

Williams is enjoying working alongside McCrea, Middleton and Mellow in rearing this rookie team.

“To be a sustainable model, they need a B team and they need to grow the guys in the town – they’re the future of the club.

“We haven’t had a lot of time together so every week, the more time together, the more they gel.

“They’re enjoying the trainings because they’re organised. There’s quite a bit of care shown towards the group and within the group, which I think gets the best out of them.”

It sets Border up for their Whanganui Challenge Shield away match with McCrea Scanning Counties, which ironically pits the coaching group up against their mates from Border’s Premier title wins, Lindsay Horrocks and Bryn Hudson.

Draw

May 24, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Utiku Old Boys vs Ruapehu, Memorial Park; Hunterville vs Taihape, Hunterville Domain; Kaierau vs Pirates, Country Club; Marist Celtic vs Marist Knights, Spriggens Park; Counties vs Border, Macnab Domain (2pm).