However, Marist have made a few pick-ups themselves from different clubs, such as rugged flanker Brett Joyes, first-five Te Hiiri Ponga, and utility back Tim Goodwin.

Their 2024 joint-MVP winning hooker Alesana Tofa scored a first half try, while halfback Daniel Kauika landed a three-pointer. Marist got the only points of the second half through an automatic seven-point penalty try to close within touching distance of the favourites.

However, Taihape took the shield back to Memorial Park, where they will next put it on the line against their regular semifinal rivals Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

But it was the other 2024 semifinalist Tāmata Hauhā Rātana who lead the table after week one due to a massive points differential, beating Marton 108-12 at Marton Park.

After fielding two squads each last year, both Rangitīkei clubs have committed to the six-team Premier competition with just one remaining squad, and if depth becomes an issue it could be a long campaign.

Back from Taranaki club rugby, Rātana first-five Te Atawhai Mason scored multiple tries, No8 Tawhiwhi Karaitiana got a hat-trick, while winger Taylor Kirkwood and reserve back Robert Hughes picked up a double.

Following his stint in Ireland, former Marist standout Rangi Kui has joined Rātana at fullback and was credited with converting 12 of the 16 tries.

There were some interesting results to kick off the Senior competition, most notably at Memorial Park as the defending champions Utiku Old Boys lost 20-17 to the side they beat in last year’s quarterfinals in Seales Winslow Pirates.

There were other more conclusive reversals from the 2024 quarterfinal round, as McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu pumped Bennett’s Taihape 50-0 at Rochfort Park.

In their 50th anniversary year as an entity, Direct Connect Marist Celtic beat Kelso Hunterville 36-5 at Spriggens to reclaim the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield they surrendered in the opening game last year.

Results, April 11-12

Tasman Tanning Premier

Tāmata Hauhā Rātana 108 (Te Atawhai Mason 4, Tawhiwhi Karaitiana 3, Robert Hughes 2, Taylor Kirkwood 2, Brooklyn Herewini, Cody Hemi, Hawira Gardiner, Te Orunui Wakefield, Unknown tries; Rangi Kui 12 con) bt Marton 12.

Byfords Ready-Mix Taihape 22 (Hamuera Raukawa, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Peter-Travis Hay-Horton tries; Aaron Chapman pen, 2 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 15 (Alesana Tofa try, penalty try; Daniel Kauika pen). HT: 22-8.

Kaierau 24 (Lasa Ulukuta, Adrian Toi’a, Raymond Salu tries; Ethan Robinson 3 pen) bt Border 22 (Tyrone Albert, Romu Senileba, Silio Waqalevu, Junior Lalanabaravi tries; Waqalevu con). HT: 14-5.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Spriggens Park – Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield: Direct Connect Marist Celtic bt Kelso Hunterville 36-5. HT: 24-0.

Memorial Park: Seales Winslow Pirates bt Utiku Old Boys 20-17. HT: 8-3.

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Bennett’s Taihape 50-0. HT: 21-0.

Country Club: Forest 360 Knights bt McCrea Scanning Counties 40-19.

Dallison Park: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Border 38-22.

Tasman Tanning Women

Cooks Gardens: Silks Audit Ratana bt Hunterville 64-12.

Memorial Park: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Marton Queenbeez 79-0.

AGC Training Marist Clovers bt Heidi Macaulay Realty Bulls 91-5.