“If we can throw something new in there, shake it up a bit, it might give you the edge.”

Coming off their bye, Rātana still have injuries, notably to talented fullback Rangi Kui, who hurt his ankle against Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

This is on top of already losing talismanic veteran Leon Mason (ribs) for the season, as well as a couple of forwards.

“Every club’s struggling for front rowers and, unfortunately, that’s where we were hit from that Border game, we got two of our front-rowers out from that game,” Fonotoe said.

“We brought in two young fellas, two 18-year-olds, for that last Taihape game, and they’ve basically been starting for us ever since.”

Teina-Lee Phillips and TR Fonotoe have been the men up front with hooker Bryant Galpin.

“They’re coming into their own, so we’re just hoping to get a full healthy squad for this weekend and, if we can do well enough at set piece, we can let our backs do their thing, which is our strength at the moment.”

The bright spot has been the return of player-coach and incumbent Steelform Whanganui captain Jamie Hughes to the team sheet.

“Just having quality leadership, guiding the pack around the field, and it’s just good for the morale of our young fellas, having a seasoned veteran who’s one of the best in his position in Whanganui,” Fonotoe said.

“I think it’s going to come down to the packs in the end – how well our forwards can maintain and combat a strong Border pack.”

Without Kui, Rātana will need someone to take the vital goal kicks. Skipper Brooklyn Herewini slotted the game-tying conversion last time against Border, with Te Atawhai Mason and Onewa Tai also options.

Draw

May 31, 2.35pm kickoffs

Kaierau vs Taihape, Country Club; Border vs Rātana, Dallison Park.