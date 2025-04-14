It will please Border co-coaches Cole Baldwin and Todd Cowan that despite playing without their legendary brains trust of Angus Middleton, Lindsay Horrocks, Nick Harding and others who have bowed out after the record-breaking title run, there are others who appear ready and able to fill the void.

Captained by young natural leader Ngapuke Patea, first-five Tyrone Albert scored an excellent chip-chase solo try, debuting blindside flanker Nash Fiso picked up his side’s man-of-the-match award for a powerful 80 minutes, and fellow newcomer Romu Senileba showed sparks of danger at second-five, as he will look to build rapport with remaining franchise player Alekesio Vakarorogo in the midfield.

But if you’re talking about a brains trust, Kaierau now have well-rounded rugby knowledge across their backline with the arrival of two homegrown talents with plenty of first class experience.

Former Manawatu Turbos players, fullback Adam Boult and second-five Te Rangatira Waitokia, the latter having had a long stint in Major League Rugby in America, will certainly cover the disappointing loss of Peceli Malanicagi for the season with ligament damage in sevens rugby.

Their presence along with Sheldon Pakinga and goal-kicking centre Ethan Robinson, named Kaierau’s man of the match, means the city team have multiple playmakers with the utility value to cover different positions.

But first for coach Danny Tamehana will be getting those players into better cohesion themselves, especially after Border’s late comeback briefly brought back tense memories of last year’s final.

“Once [Border] get a bit of continuity, absolutely they’re going to be a dangerous side – happy with the win.

“We’ve got to build our game and get our continuity going and just building the shape for which we’ve got the skill sets to execute, so hopefully it pans out in the end – more game time will be better.”

As well as their marquee pick-ups, Kaierau have notably welcomed back a number of good clubmen who through either long-term injuries or other life events have not been active for a time.

Coming back off the bench were 2021 Steelform Whanganui lock Josefa Rokotakala and 2019 New Zealand Heartland Under-19s hooker Kohlt Coveny.

“I think they got quite inspired from last year’s turnaround from the boys,” said Tamehana.

“They’ve been a part of the environment for the past four, five years, but now the injuries are fine I think they’re coming back – we want to win a Premiership.”

Baldwin can see the pathway for his new charges by the way they played the last 15 minutes.

“For us, the positive side of it is that we showed a bit of resilience at the end and we kept fighting.

“It’s only a conversion in there that’s the difference in the game, and we played some really, really good rugby.

“It’s plenty to work with, and a few things to tidy up, but it’s only round one and we’re not going to get too excited.

“A few of them have been there from the start [of preseason], and a few of them have just rolled in the last week, so once we get those combinations sorted I think we should be relatively competitive.”

Kaierau 24 (L. Ulukuta, A. Toi’a, R. Salu tries; E. Robinson 3 pen) bt Border 22 (T. Albert, R. Senileba, S. Waqalevu, J. Lalanabaravi tries; Waqalevu con). HT: 14-5.