Whanganui club rugby: Kaierau eye home semifinal as Premier round two begins

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Ethan Robinson (with ball) will temporarily take back the Kaierau captaincy. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Living with expectation is not a concern for Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, who will begin their push to confirm a home semifinal as the second round of Tasman Tanning Premier begins against Waverley Harvesting Border on Saturday.

Stacked with multi-faceted talent across their backline and up front in the engine room, Kaierau currently hold the Barracks Challenge Shield and have locked away the Paul Mitchell Cup as unbeaten points-table leaders after the first round.

Just as impressively, they did the bulk of it on the road, winning at Dallison Park, Memorial Park and Rātana Pa.

This creates the possibility that, if they have a strong second round with matches at their Country Club and just the derby game with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist across town at Spriggens Park, Kaierau may not have to leave the city limits to play again, including the playoffs.

But coach Danny Tamehana knows that defending champions Border, who came back at them in their 24-22 win in the season opener, have reached a point beyond compromise.

In a statistic that would have been inconceivable 12 months ago, at the halfway point of the club season, Border are the only side of all Premier and Tasman Tanning Senior teams yet to secure an on-field victory.

“Wow. That’s out of it. They’ve probably never been in this predicament before,” said Tamehana.

“We definitely know what Border’s capable of doing, but we’ve put our hands up as a team that we make sure that we’re making a statement as well this year.

“Hopefully, we can continue doing that. Saturday, we’ll find out.”

With former professional Te Rangatira Waitokia back on the paddock, Kaierau’s backline combinations between Sheldon Pakinga, Ethan Robinson, Ezra Malo and Adam Boult are the strongest in Premier.

Robinson will be taking back the captaincy as fellow Steelform Whanganui representative Doug Horrocks heads overseas for the next three weeks, with Tamehana deciding at Thursday’s training who takes over the No 8 role.

Kaierau have been effectively rotating their front-row trio of incumbent Whanganui prop Raymond Salu, 2022 rep Tai Pulemagafa and veteran Lasa Ulukuta, a former rep player and survivor of the 2015 Pirates, the last Metro side to win the Premier title.

Robinson currently shares third place in the Barracks Bar MVP standings alongside Marist’s tough halfback, Daniel Kauika.

Leading the table is Tāmata Hauhā Rātana’s talented first-five Te Atawhai Mason, followed by Border loose forward Ekenasio Fiso.

Draw

May 25, 2.35pm kickoffs

Kaierau vs Border, Country Club Taihape vs Marist, Memorial Park; Rātana bye.

