But coach Danny Tamehana knows that defending champions Border, who came back at them in their 24-22 win in the season opener, have reached a point beyond compromise.

In a statistic that would have been inconceivable 12 months ago, at the halfway point of the club season, Border are the only side of all Premier and Tasman Tanning Senior teams yet to secure an on-field victory.

“Wow. That’s out of it. They’ve probably never been in this predicament before,” said Tamehana.

“We definitely know what Border’s capable of doing, but we’ve put our hands up as a team that we make sure that we’re making a statement as well this year.

“Hopefully, we can continue doing that. Saturday, we’ll find out.”

With former professional Te Rangatira Waitokia back on the paddock, Kaierau’s backline combinations between Sheldon Pakinga, Ethan Robinson, Ezra Malo and Adam Boult are the strongest in Premier.

Robinson will be taking back the captaincy as fellow Steelform Whanganui representative Doug Horrocks heads overseas for the next three weeks, with Tamehana deciding at Thursday’s training who takes over the No 8 role.

Kaierau have been effectively rotating their front-row trio of incumbent Whanganui prop Raymond Salu, 2022 rep Tai Pulemagafa and veteran Lasa Ulukuta, a former rep player and survivor of the 2015 Pirates, the last Metro side to win the Premier title.

Robinson currently shares third place in the Barracks Bar MVP standings alongside Marist’s tough halfback, Daniel Kauika.

Leading the table is Tāmata Hauhā Rātana’s talented first-five Te Atawhai Mason, followed by Border loose forward Ekenasio Fiso.

Draw

May 25, 2.35pm kickoffs

Kaierau vs Border, Country Club Taihape vs Marist, Memorial Park; Rātana bye.