Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby
Living with expectation is not a concern for Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, who will begin their push to confirm a home semifinal as the second round of Tasman Tanning Premier begins against Waverley Harvesting Border on Saturday.
Stacked with multi-faceted talent across their backline and up front in the engine room, Kaierau currently hold the Barracks Challenge Shield and have locked away the Paul Mitchell Cup as unbeaten points-table leaders after the first round.
Just as impressively, they did the bulk of it on the road, winning at Dallison Park, Memorial Park and Rātana Pa.
This creates the possibility that, if they have a strong second round with matches at their Country Club and just the derby game with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist across town at Spriggens Park, Kaierau may not have to leave the city limits to play again, including the playoffs.