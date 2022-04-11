Millie Manning was last year's winner of the Wynne Costley study award. Photo / Supplied



Applications are now being sought for the 2022 Wynne Costley study award.

This award honours the memory of Wynne Costley, born Wynne Dunkleigh, who taught at Wanganui Technical and Whanganui Girls' College in the 1950s and 1960s.

Wynne will also be remembered locally for her participation in drama. In the 20 years since the inception of the award, 59 young women have received either an award or a grant to assist with the costs of their study. The 2021 recipient was Millie Ripeka Manning.

At the time of receiving her award, Millie was in her third year at Unitec studying towards a Bachelor of Performing and Screen Arts, majoring in acting.

"Wow, I feel so humbled and grateful to receive the Wynne Costley Study Award this year. I am so happy to be able to use this money for my uni fees and career endeavours, and it's an honour to acknowledge the memory of such a masterly and generous Whanganui woman named Wynne Costley. Thank you very much for this incredible privilege," says Millie.

The classified advertisements section of this edition of Midweek has more detailed information about the award and prospective applicants are welcome to contact the secretary, Wanganui Federation of University Women Trust, phone 345 4292.