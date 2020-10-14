Winter windback: Snow warnings for central North Island motorists

Heavy snow is falling across parts of the South Island for the second time in a month. Photo / James Allan

Snow is falling as yet another icy blast sweeps up the country.

MetService is warning snow is expected to fall to low levels across many parts of the island and even into the central volcanic region of the North Island just days after the country was basking in sun rays, soaking up the summery 20-plus degree warmth.

Te Anau residents have woken to a bitterly cold -4C and snow is coating a number of Canterbury alpine passes and townships including Methven this morning.

And the wintry spell is not likely to let up for a few days, with the forecaster warning the coldest temperatures are reserved for tomorrow morning with many centres barely getting out of single digits the entire day.

UPDATE 8:50AM

Winter driving conditions remain on #SH1 Desert Rd. Please continue to take extra care, increase your following distance & drive to the weather conditions. @MetService have a road snowfall warning through until 2pm today, Thu 15 Oct. ^AL pic.twitter.com/GxRT2hJcMB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 14, 2020

MetService has issued road snow warnings for the Desert Road and across mountain roads including Porters, Lewis and Arthur's Pass.

Motorists using the Napier-Taupō Rd are warned to expect a dusting near the summit today, with around a centimetre of snow covering the ground.

While the snow was expected to pass through rapidly, it was expected to fall to fairly low levels across the South Island, said the forecaster.

Snow was forecast down to 400m in many areas, affecting some higher roads and passes.

Some in the south are reporting snow has fallen down to 200m on the Canterbury plains this morning saying it is not only heavy but low.

❄Road Snowfall Warnings🏔

Snow is expected to fall about some of the alpine passes overnight tonight and into Thursday morning. Road conditions could be dicey so make sure your chains are in the boot if you're crossing these roads tonight.

All details https://t.co/aIkbAHKg1S ^LF pic.twitter.com/7XBsd1tZcO — MetService (@MetService) October 14, 2020

MetService forecasters said a shift in wind direction across the country was responsible for the sharp temperature drop for the next few days.

Mount Hutt College in Methven today said while a light dusting of snow had fallen overnight the school was still open and all buses were running as usual today.

But it is tomorrow the bite will really be felt keenly across the country with cold air plunging daytime temperatures up to seven degrees cooler everywhere.

Christchurch will reach a chilly 10C and Ashburton and even icier -3C.

Hamilton will be waking to a near-freezing 2C and Wellington will reach a maximum of 10C today.