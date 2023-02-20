Terry Sarten

The term Co-Governance has entered the lexicon but left many baffled by what this means in practice.

Is it another word that belongs with collaboration, co-operation, coalition or consultation? The following is an edited version of a presentation I gave to a conference on this subject titled The Emperor’s New Clothes.

There are various joined working models along a continuum that covers co-ordination, co-operation, coalition and consultation. Collaboration is often cited as the gold standard for interagency work. Like the Emperor’s New Clothes, pseudo collaborations can create the impression something is there when it is not. This can be very damaging to relationships, resulting in frustration and the perception that a project has failed when in fact it may actually be operating in another guise.

Collaboration, co-ordination, co-operation, coalitions and consultation are all equally valid ways of working across boundaries but how they operate is principally defined by the power dynamic. It is an organisational willingness to concede power that defines both the process and outcomes.

Collaboration, in its truest form, requires organisations to trade away their power in exchange for the potential of working together. When a relationship is actually functioning collaboratively the rewards for all participating organisations and those receiving their services can be huge but getting there is not easy. To be effective it must operate at all levels within an organisation with a commitment to maintain momentum. This can falter when its key champions leave an organisation or restructuring throws a spanner in the works.

A coalition is usually a specific issue-focused and time-bound arrangement that connects organisations with similar interest into alliances based on an alignment of shared interests.

Consultation at its very best provides meaningful dialogue. Often the organisation that initiates consultation also holds the power to accept or reject the responses. To be genuine the process must be built on acknowledging the nature of the exchange. Often consultation is maligned as a shallow ritual of engagement with no real desire to actually listen. If done well it can promote change and lead to the development of other stages along the continuum but should not be confused with them.

Co-ordination can be defined as a negotiated willingness for organisations to work together around particular functions. For example, in health it may be agreement on co-ordinated case management. This requires a degree of shared decision making but does not usually require an organisation to relinquish their power. It may not be operating in the same way as collaboration but it can be very effective in improving outcomes for consumers.

Co-operation works where organisations have formal arrangements to connect aspects of their differing roles around shared activities rather than contesting ownership. This requires a division of power to allow all parties to work together. Adopting a co-operative model can mean better outcomes for those using the services and more effective use of resources but to be effective organisations need to concede some of their power and be willing to share resources. This ideal can be confounded by competitive funding models that inhibit co-operation.

High-level collaboration may not be essential or needed to facilitate a team approach to a particular circumstance. It may prove more resource effective to arrange a co-ordinated response that can react to the particular presenting issues. Alternatively, a co-operative arrangement could result in a more established way of working around systems. The long-term bigger picture issues may need the sharing of power as real collaboration in the form of co-governance to create change.

Terry Sarten is a social worker, musician and writer based in Whanganui.




