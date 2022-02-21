Jean Benge during Whanganui's Youth Services Trust's 25th birthday celebrations in 2017. Photo / Stuart Munro

Long-time Whanganui Youth Services Trust manager Jean Benge died on February 3 at the age of 50.

Benge was a champion for the rights of all children, and for young people to have equitable access to social and health services, colleague Terry Sarten said.

"She really believed in the 'one-stop-shop' model the organisation works under.

"Jean had a commitment and willingness to continually battle for support for that concept."

The Youth Services Trust had moved to different buildings and experienced a lot of changes over the years, Sarten said

"She was always at the front, leading what we did."

Over the years she had helped and supported so many young people to deal with their struggles with her kindness and willingness to listen, Sarten said.

"She worked with the community, with schools, and with other NGOs. There was that idea of working very much in partnership with others.

"The light that was Jean has been dimmed but that fierce determination for children and young people's futures that was behind everything she did will remain as a guiding bright beacon for us all."

Benge, nee Forlong, was the daughter of Shaun and Allison and sister to four brothers - Rob, Hugh, Neil and Dougal.

Another of her great passions was horses, and she was heavily involved in the Manawatū Mounted Games Association.

The MMGA's treasurer, Sandy Wilson, said being around horses meant Benge was in her "happy place".

"Even then, she took on an administrative role at times. She held every role within the branch.

"Jean got things done, and she made sure things were fair and everybody had a voice."

The association itself covered Wellington, Masterton, Whanganui, Levin and Manawatū, Wilson said.

Members travelled across the country together.

"You get to know a whole group of people, and Jean was very tied into the national body.

"Both her children (Kelli and Rebecca) took to ponies as well, and she was hugely supportive of them.

"That was her main thing - being supportive of her children and others - but she got to ride as well."

Most weekends were spent in Benge's horse truck, Wilson said.

"It was completely set up for living, and you would think her house was actually in there."

Former MMGA president Simon Watson said Benge got a huge amount of enjoyment from watching younger riders join in and progress.

She "worked hard for everybody".

"Jean was very much down the line, 'this is what needs to be done and this how we should do it'."

Jean Benge leads Katya Morgan-Sewell on a horse ride at Windermere Gardens in 2015. Photo / Lewis Gardner

One important task Benge undertook was writing a national constitution for the mounted games, Watson said.

"The original one was totally out of date, and she bashed away at a new one for about 18 months.

"She was able to use her expertise from both sides to make something really great.

"Jean will be a huge loss for Whanganui, for the Youth Services Trust, and for the mounted games."

The Benge horse truck was the focal point for a lot of camaraderie, Watson said.

"That was the whole idea. You would be competing all day and get together in the evenings for a chat and a good laugh.

"When the weather was rough she still made it fun."

Carla Donson, from Women's Network Whanganui, said she first met Benge when they both attended Whanganui Intermediate School.

"Jean was in her role (at YST) for much of the time I've been here at the Women's Network as well.

"There are so many examples of her looking to try different things, and trying to find different ways to meet the needs of young people in our community.

"She was unafraid to have a really strong voice, and that side of community work is something the public doesn't always see - the stuff that goes on behind the scenes."

It wasn't just younger people who Benge helped, Donson said.

"She befriended the families and made time for parents who came in for help, support or guidance.

"Jean was very good at making services stretch and flex, and that's not always easy to do when you have funding contracts which can sometimes be quite prescriptive."

Donson said being at the head of YST for 16 years was not only a testament to Benge's leadership, but also to her tenacity and genuine passion for the needs of young people.

"We hear about people who run organisations or NGOs, and they do become familiar fabric in our community.

"You kind of expect they will always be there.

"I wouldn't still be here doing what I'm doing if I thought I had done everything, and I know that was certainly the case for Jean.

"She always felt like there was more that needed to be done."

Jean Benge leaves behind daughters Kelli and Rebecca, and husband Shane.