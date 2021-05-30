Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Year in Review: October 2021 as Covid-19 gets closer, notorious offender dies and support for Nola Todd

3 minutes to read
Super Saturday saw politicians and community leaders get out and about to encourage the uptake of the vaccine. Photo / NZME

Super Saturday saw politicians and community leaders get out and about to encourage the uptake of the vaccine. Photo / NZME

Ethan Griffiths
By
Ethan Griffiths

Multimedia journalist

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

October 4

The month of October began with the closest Covid-19

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.