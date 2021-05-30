Whanganui Year in Review: October 2021 as Covid-19 gets closer, notorious offender dies and support for Nola Todd

Super Saturday saw politicians and community leaders get out and about to encourage the uptake of the vaccine. Photo / NZME

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

October 4

The month of October began with the closest Covid-19 scare to hit the region since the beginning of the Delta outbreak back in August.

A truck driver, who had travelled from Auckland across the Rangitīkei and into Palmerston North, tested positive for Covid-19.

The cause for concern was the sheer number of locations the case had visited, including businesses in Taihape, Hunterville and Bulls.

However, the case appeared to be a fizzer, not infecting anyone else in the region.

October 11

The 11th day of October saw the death of one of New Zealand's most notorious offenders, who had been living in Whanganui for a number of years.

Stewart Murray Wilson, otherwise known as the Beast of Blenheim, had been living at a cottage on the grounds of Whanganui Prison since his partial release in 2019. He was originally convicted in 1996 for the rape of multiple women.

Stewart Murray Wilson lived in this cottage on the grounds of Whanganui Prison. He died in October. Photo / NZME

Wilson was taken to Whanganui Hospital on the morning of the 11th, and died from natural causes the same day.

October 16

Super Saturday, taking place on October 16, was one of the most consequential days since the Covid-19 pandemic began almost two years ago.

The day, which aimed to get as many people vaccinated against the virus as possible, saw 1562 doses of the Pfizer vaccine delivered by the Whanganui DHB alone. That figure remains our daily record to date.

The day saw MPs, community leaders and health practitioners come together in an effort to encourage vaccination, and even saw a nationwide 'vaxathon' to promote the event.

Super Saturday saw politicians and community leaders get out and about to encourage the uptake of the vaccine. Photo / NZME

October 16

The day of October 16 also saw the heartwarming story of a community wrapping around one of its own.

In Saturday's Chronicle, Whanganui High School's Nola Todd, a deputy principal, told the story of how she was struck by a car while walking around Whanganui in August.

Todd, who sustained significant neck and back injuries, was flown to the Burwood Spinal Unit in Christchurch where she underwent surgery and rehabilitation.

It was while this was under way that both the school community and the wider Whanganui region came together to support the teacher, raising $40,000 to support the family with travel costs, including for Todd's son who returned from the US.

October 23

Saturday, October 23 will be a day etched in the memory of one lucky Whanganui Lotto player, who took home one of the biggest prizes in the region of the year.

The player purchased their ticket from Countdown on Victoria Ave shortly before the Lotto draw. Seeing the winning ticket was sold in Whanganui, the woman asked her husband to check the ticket on his phone.

The couple quickly discovered they had bagged a $1 million prize, and took the ticket back to the same supermarket to claim their winnings.

The couple planned on using the windfall to pay off their mortgage and keep some money to enjoy.