Whanganui walking tours kick off this weekend

Whanganui walking tours will take in the city's central business district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Walking tours of Whanganui, including some humorous, outrageous and tragic tales telling the history of the city, kick off this weekend.

Led by Murray Crawford, Murray Whitlock and Norm Boothby, tours leave from the i-Site on Taupo Quay and go for about two and a half hours.

The walks take in the waterfront, Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens, Pukenamu Queen's Park, Cooks Gardens and the Central Business District.

The guides will talk about the significance of the Whanganui River to both Māori and early settlers.

They will also discuss "the challenges our forebears had to face and some of the humourous, outrageous and tragic happenings which occurred in times past".

Tours begin from this Saturday and will also be run on Sunday and Labour Day on Monday.

Tickets will cost $10.