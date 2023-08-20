Volunteer of the Month, Ernie Greenwell - Brass Whanganui - with his certificate.

The Whanganui Volunteer of the Month award went to Ernie Greenwell on Friday, August 18, presented by Volunteer Whanganui administrator Elizabeth Sanson.

A citation from Brass Whanganui read: “Ernie has been a volunteer for Brass Whanganui for many years, going back to when he was the vice-president in the early 2000s.

“Now, Ernie manages the lawn mowing fundraiser, where he and other volunteers regularly mow the lawns of a few businesses around town to raise much-needed funds for the band.

“It is getting harder and harder to obtain the funds needed to run an organisation like Brass Whanganui, but lawn mowing has provided a good regular income for many years.

“The lawn mowing started decades ago, and numerous people have helped along the way, including the late Bill Herdman, and Alan McDonnell, who has just retired from the lawns.

“Ernie says it’s good physical work, and it’s nice to get out and about, and he has always loved supporting the band, ever since his son Jonathon joined circa 2000. All three of his children have been through the band.

“Ernie also helps out at Christmas time, selling tickets and driving the band around on the back of a trailer to play Christmas carols around town.

“Without the many hours of hard work that Ernie and other volunteers put into Brass Whanganui, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the service of music to the community that we do.”

Ernie has been mowing the lawns since 2016 and does the servicing on the mower. He says Brass Whanganui is a neat organisation. “I love seeing the young ones coming up in the concert brass. Some of those are going on to bigger and better things.

“Whanganui really has an asset in the band. We’re the only provincial A-grade band in New Zealand. I get a lot of satisfaction out of volunteering,” he said.

Ernie received a certificate, a badge, and a $40 voucher from Mud Ducks.

