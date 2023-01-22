People enjoyed the sounds and sun on the Whanganui riverfront in the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Riverside Shindig. Photo / Finn Williams

People enjoyed the sounds and sun on the Whanganui riverfront in the Whanganui Vintage Weekend Riverside Shindig. Photo / Finn Williams

The return of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend has been met with a strong reception from punters, with event organisers reporting high turnouts and positive reception to the weekend’s events.

Vintage Weekend Trust chairman Bruce Jellyman said both the Mainstreet Caboodle on Saturday and the Shindig on Sunday had been phenomenal.

“Lovely weather, tonnes of people, like unbelievable, come on Whanganui you’ve come out.

“The number of people in town was incredible,” he said.

The turnout for this year’s Caboodle was significantly higher than in previous years, according to Jellyman.

One of the major new additions to this year’s weekend was a whole new section for the caboodle, with the event coming to Drews Ave alongside other festivities on Victoria Ave.

Charlie Meyerhoff was the organiser of the Drews Ave section and said the addition was a success and did what they hoped it would do in capturing a different vibe to the rest of the caboodle.

She said from what feedback she’d heard, people had enjoyed the relaxed feel of the street party.

“Most of the comments I’ve read have [said] it was a really nice vibe.

“That was the aim, the aim wasn’t to create another entertainment space, it was just to create a cool vibe and I think we achieved it,” she said.

One of the main attractions on Drews Ave had been the hobby horse competitions happening at the end of the street.

Owner of the Porridge Watson bar, Tony Sundman had organised the competitions, which he said had been very popular.

“There was a good crowd, we got a lot of contestants, [and] I’ve already had people hitting us up to have it on in different towns as well,” he said.

While it was a hot day out in the sun, he said the event went down a treat with both kids and adults.

“There were lots of kids and all the adults joined in as well, so it was great.”

He said they’re planning on bringing it back next year, as well as looking into the possibility of running an indoor winter event later this year.

Jellyman said the Drews Ave additions had been well received.

“It was nice and vibey and the hobby horses got a good run which was quite hilarious if you got down here,” he said.

The last events of the weekend will be taking place over Monday, the biggest of which being the Plumber Dan Soap Box Derby taking place on the Queens Park Raceway from 9am-3pm.

Jellyman expected the trolley derby to receive a similarly enthusiastic turnout as the rest of the weekend.



