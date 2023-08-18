Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui students falling victim to increased online harassment

Eva de Jong
By
5 mins to read
Schools are struggling to deal with anonymous online content such as fight videos. Photo/ John Borren

Schools are struggling to deal with anonymous online content such as fight videos. Photo/ John Borren

Anonymous videos of fights and revenge porn are sparking concerns among Whanganui schools about increasing online harassment.

Whanganui City College deputy principal Valerie Rooderkirk said schools were struggling to deal with Instagram pages that shared

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

What to do when harmful content is posted without your consent

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle