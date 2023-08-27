Sheldon Pakinga kicked a penalty and conversion for Steelform Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The curse of Taumarunui has continued for Steelform Whanganui, as they had to leave the Sir Colin Meads Memorial Trophy behind for the second time in four seasons after a 23-17 defeat to King Country on Saturday.

Finally playing on a firm track that allowed the outside backs the opportunity to get into space, the game turned into a frustrating affair against a scrappy home side who contested hard at ruck and maul, while isolating Whanganui’s line-breakers.

Issues at scrum time which were not present the week before in the win over Buller, and the lineout being tested meant Whanganui had precious few opportunities inside the attacking 22m - trailing 23-10 with time running out, before running a good set play try to close within striking distance.

Danger-men Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo had one last chance to rescue Whanganui on fulltime with an attack down the touchline, but local hero halfback Zayn Tipping produced a try-saving tackle, with the 16th penalty against Whanganui being blown for not releasing, leading to fulltime.

It highlighted a clutch game for Tipping, who was immaculate with the boot, slotting five from five kicks, and used the penalty count to put Whanganui back into their own half and force them to struggle back out again throughout the second stanza.

Whanganui just couldn’t put together multiple phases – so many half breaks and spreads not being capitalised on further.

The King Country forwards, led by hooker Liam Rowlands, flanker Karney Dunster and ball-distributing lock Reeve Satherley, contested everything – their side by no means a polished outfit, but determination and desperation carried the day.

Their wingers Josevata Malimote and Sisa Vosaki had few opportunities but made them count – the former bumping off tacklers to set up a try to fullback Oliver Foote, while the latter chased a cross-kick by Foote to win the race in-goal for the crucial second-half try.

Leading 7-0 early and then by 10-7, looking like they would be comfortable once their systems clicked into gear, Whanganui just never put the jigsaw puzzle back together – repeated infringements letting Tipping slot three penalties in handy positions to take his side clear.

There were a few good points for the visitors – prop Konradd Newland and reserve back Apolosi Tanoa scoring their first Heartland tries for Whanganui a couple of them, while reserve forward Luke Whale slotted his first conversion from the touchline.

Winger Peceli Malanicagi stretched the King Country defenders with his probing runs, until he took a head knock while tackling a rampaging Malimole down the touchline.

Flanker Doug Horrocks did his best in a tough tussle in the engine room, including setting up Tanoa’s try on a blind side run from the scrum.

But a lot of Whanganui’s forwards got picked off carrying off short balls from the ruck, and there were issues getting on the same page as the referee when it came to getting over the ball at the breakdown.

Skipper Dane Whale could only express his disappointment.

“Just not looking after our rucks.

“I don’t know if it was [that] we were going in ones and twos or if we were just not being effective in that clean-out, but [there were] too many turnovers in that scenario, and they were straight on to the ball.

“So we need to be more effective in our clean-out, because if you’re not, then that’s what happens – [you] turn the ball over.”

The other downer was the lopsided penalty count.

“We were a little bit lost there [with interpretations], but if you let the referee be part of that, and let them be all over our ball, then that’s what you have to accept.

“[We’re] a team that’s got a lot more to offer than that, so we’ll be reviewing to come back to it next Tuesday.”

Coach Jason Hamlin knows they can’t play a fluid recycle game if the breakdown becomes a lottery – either from the opposition spoiling it or the officials ruling on it.

“We seem to be struggling, week to week, with clearing our ball. We’re being pinged for some side entries and slowing ball down, but it doesn’t seem to be reciprocating in the other way, so it’s a little frustrating.

“I spoke about keeping the ref out of it as much as we can and [continuing to play], but we’re just flat – we just didn’t have enough zip.

“The first 10 minutes of each half we played really well, were quite direct, but when we went a little bit wider, there was stuff like too much daylight between our ball carriers and our cleaners.

“We talked about turning their shoulders in, and that’s what they were doing to us, in the end.

“We’re just slow to transition from one to the other – had the ball and turned it over, getting short out wide, haven’t got people where we need them to be to cover off.

“We can see the finish line, but we’re not quite getting to it. And we’re putting ourselves under pressure when we don’t need to be.”

King Country 23 (O Foote, S Vosaki tries; Z Tipping 3 pen, 2 con) bt Whanganui 17 (K Newland, A Tanoa tries; S Pakinga pen, con, L Whale con). HT: 13-10.