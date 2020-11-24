Whanganui Regional Museum seeking four people for governance roles

The Joint Council's electoral college is looking for people with experience in governance. Photo / File

The Whanganui Regional Museum has put the call out for locals to fill four vacancies on the Museum Trust's Civic House and Joint Council.

The council has a wide range of responsibilities, including financial and cultural sustainability.

"The Joint Council is responsible for leading the museum's overarching direction and for safeguarding the institution's financial and cultural sustainability for future generations," a statement from the museum said.

The council is one of the more unique governance structures for a museum in New Zealand.

The system has two 'houses' within the governing body, one being the Tikanga Māori House, representing the region's iwi, and the other the Civic House, selected by an Electoral College made up of the museum's communities of interest.

A museum spokesperson said the council's electoral college is looking for people with experience in governance.

"Applicants should have a passion for telling the stories of and protecting the region's heritage.

"Skills are sought in key governance areas, including funds development, law, planning, and procurement."

Nominations for the vacancies close on November 27. All inquiries regarding the appointments can be directed to Electoral College chair Ian McGowan on 345 2385.