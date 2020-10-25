Whanganui Regional Museum exhibition contrasts 1870s and 1970s

A jumpsuit from the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Regional Museum is opening a new exhibition on Thursday, November 12, titled Dressed to Thrill - Clothing and Accessories from the 1870s and 1970s.

This exhibition showcases items from the world of fashion across two very different periods in history. Many people alive today will remember the 1970s. For some of us it was our childhood or young adulthood while for others it was a time we spent raising families or working.

With the youngest 70s babies now 40 years of age, there are also many museum visitors for whom the 1970s are the '"old days" before, or long before, they were born. Contrasting the two periods, and featuring items some may consider contemporary, helps us examine what history means. Yesterday is history, and the 1970s is as historically important as the 1870s.

On display in the museum's Te Puni Taonga - Treasure House, the exhibition also asks the question: what is a taonga or treasure?

Brightly coloured Lycra speedos, plastic Jelly shoes and a polyester jumpsuit are on display alongside frock coats, long dresses and walking canes. The extent of social and technological change over the 100 year period can be seen in features such as fabric, hand-sewing versus mass production, style of clothing, and the types of accessories worn or used.

Archival material in the exhibition includes lace, knitting and crochet patterns, magazines and photographs.

A highlight of the exhibition is a selection of jewellery that combines Māori and Pākehā symbols and materials. Precious pounamu is inlaid with gold. A hei tiki has been mended with a gold heart. These items document interactions between European settlers and tangata whenua.

Many of the items on display are closely connected with Whanganui people, past and present. There is a wedding dress worn by Annie Blennerhassett for her wedding to Thomas Blennerhassett in 1873. Thomas was the manager of the New Zealand Clothing Factory in Whanganui.

A pair of two-tone golf shoes belonged to Josephine Duncan, daughter of former mayor Charles Mackay, and founder of Women's Refuge in Whanganui. Local potter Rick Rudd donated a grey woollen three-piece suit to the museum, which he bought on Fifth Avenue in New York in 1978. A classic Swanndri-style bush shirt was made at the Wanganui Woollen Mills.

One thing that has changed over the past 150 years is public attitudes to smoking. Some of the 1870s objects on display include a smoking jacket and smoking caps. During the 19th century it was uncommon for women to smoke.

Men wore jackets and caps, often highly decorated and made from silk or velvet, to protect their clothing and absorb odour while smoking in designated rooms.

By the 1970s smoking was a unisex pastime; however, smoking rates had begun to decline. The pipes and decorative lighters used during this decade are now seldom seen.

This is a diverse and interesting display featuring collection items that have not previously been on public view. Dressed to Thrill is not to be missed. Come and experience the thrills for yourself.