Whanganui Police made the arrests swiftly after the incidents took place in the early hours of the morning. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui police arrested three young people after a series of incidents early on Wednesday morning.

Prevention manager for Whanganui Senior Sergeant Shaun Jones said the three allegedly stole a car from Whanganui Hospital between 11pm and 1am on Wednesday, April 20.

The group then allegedly used the vehicle to gain entry to a Westmere café and burgled it around 1.20am.

Some time after, the group then allegedly broke into a service station on Taupō Quay, where property was again stolen.

The trio also allegedly attempted to enter a third building, another service station, but this attempt was unsuccessful.

Jones said police worked swiftly and made arrests later in the day.

The three young people will appear before the Youth Court on charges related to the incidents.

As the matter is now before the courts, police will make no further comment on the incidents.