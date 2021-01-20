Whanganui news in brief: Vintage music and dress-up, motorcycle crash, burglary inquiry and more

Vintage Weekend event manager Heather Cox. Photo / file

Vintage Social back

The Vintage Social is back for another year, bringing together people of all ages to dress up in their favourite style from any era and listen to the best from music from every era as part of Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Held at Porridge Watson, the event begins at 8pm through to midnight and costs $20, with tickets available on Eventfinder. "You're guaranteed to hear some of your favourite tunes but if you have a request make sure you leave it on the Porridge Watson Facebook page as our DJ will be too busy crate digging on the night to chat," event organiser Kit Lawrence said.

Crash cuts power

A number of homes were without power after a car crashed into a power pole outside of Whanganui on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash in Okoia, on the intersection of Longacre Rd and Kaimatira Rd, just before 9am. A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance transported two patients to Whanganui Hospital with minor injuries. Powerco was alerted of the incident by Fire and Emergency and a field crew was dispatched to make the site safe. Original story here.

Motorcyclist hurt

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries after falling off their bike on Desert Road. Emergency services were alerted to the crash on SH1 between Paradise Valley and Waipakihi Rds, after 3pm on Tuesday. An ambulance treated the person.

Gonville robbery

Inquiries are ongoing after a robbery in Gonville on Tuesday afternoon. A group of men reportedly entered a Puriri St building and left with cash. A police spokeswoman said no charges had been filed. Full story here.

