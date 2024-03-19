American jazz guitarist Russ Spiegel.

The live music scene in Whanganui has the power to connect us with the great wide world outside our town. There is no doubt that attracting musicians from around New Zealand and the world beyond our islands provides entertaining and learning experiences that are important to us.

On Friday, March 29, the Musicians Club welcomes American jazz guitarist Russ Spiegel to the stage with Melbourne-based Umar Zakaria and Wellington’s Mark Lockett holding down the rhythm section.

The trio will perform Russ’ music, best described as “groovy, swinging and sophisticated.” Covering various styles from rock and blues to funk and Latin and hard-swinging modern and post-modern jazz, Russ has been garnering rave reviews for his performances worldwide.

He explains his thirst for discovery: “I got hit with the travel bug as a teenager when I moved with my parents from a fairly sheltered life in Southern California to Germany.

“After the initial culture shock, I discovered I loved learning about new places – the history, art, culture, and of course, meeting people from all over. That has continued throughout my career,” he said.

Russ is now based in Florida, where he teaches, performs, composes and records his music. His first visit to our shores in 2023 was so successful that he was invited to perform at the Tauranga National Jazz Festival this year. Russ responded: “The warmth of the people and the beauty of New Zealand was just too much to ignore! I am very much looking forward to exploring more of this great country, playing fun and exciting music with outstanding musicians, and making new friends.”

He will be playing several gigs in Wellington, stopping here en route to Tauranga. Then he will be performing in Hamilton, Rotorua and Greytown.

■ Friday, March 29, 7:30pm at Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. General admission, $20, Musicians Club and Jazz Club members, $15.