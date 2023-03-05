The Gatshack Project got festivalgoers on their feet early on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Gatshack Project got festivalgoers on their feet early on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Mike Tweed

Music festival fundraiser Pauls Road was back with a bang this year, with everything from country to hard rock on display.

The annual event raises money for the Starlit Hope Charity, founded by Gabby Devine in 2013.

Gabby died from bone cancer in 2015 at the age of 13.

This year the lineup featured Erna Ferry with the Blues Buffett, Eastown Music Association, The Gatshack Project, Sophie Toyne, Whiskey Mama, Richard Littlejohn, Heavy Water, Re-Set and Burn the Machines.

Organiser Fred Loveridge featured in three of them - the Blues Buffet, Whiskey Mama and Re-Set.

Sophie Toyne was the only solo act at Pauls Road for 2023. Photo / Mike Tweed

He said the festival took care of itself these days.

It wasn’t held last year due to Covid-19 restrictions but the 2021 edition raised $10,000.

“Everybody pitches in and does their thing, it’s like clockwork,” Loveridge said.

“We have no admin costs and everyone does it for nothing - the musos give their time and talents for free.”

Funds raised this year will go to two local families with children battling cancer.

“We can’t save the world, that’s not our aim, we are just trying to alleviate a little bit of the stress for these families who have to take their kids to be treated and have to take time off work,” Loveridge said.

The Gatshack Project in action. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui couple Dean and Marian Butler have hosted the event on their property since 2008.

Gabby’s dad, Rolly Devine, said he knew how much strain a cancer diagnosis put on families, both financially and emotionally.

His own musical tastes were rooted in rhythm and blues and rock.

“Gabby used to be able to sing in front of her schoolmates, with no shame or fear at all,” Devine said.

“She was a very outgoing girl and that’s why she made friends in hospitals. She left a pathway for us to follow.”

The event usually attracted 400 to 500 people during its peak time, Loveridge said.

“It’s hard to know exactly how many people will come but who cares. This is always a great day.”

The event is held every year on the property of Whanganui couple Dean and Marian Butler. Photo / Mike Tweed
















