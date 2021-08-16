Whanganui Mainfreight drivers celebrated with special week

Mainfreight staff put on a spread and did other kind acts for their drivers to show their appreciation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Mainfreight's office staff have gone all out to show they appreciate their colleagues behind the wheel.

Nationwide the freight and logistics company last week put on a "driver appreciation week" and in Whanganui branch manager Vanessa Johnson said her office tried to surprise its six drivers with kind acts.

The Whanganui office was decorated in glittery blue streamers, bunting and balloons and a table in the office was well stocked with chocolate biscuits and a jar of lollies.

The office staff had been dressing up, cleaning the truck drivers' personal vehicles, polished their boots and made care packages to go inside trucks.

Where they could staff were taking jobs off drivers' hands to free up their time.

"We appreciate and celebrate them any day but we've made a collective as a business to make a conscious effort to go out of our way to make them feel very special," Johnson said.

The message to treat drivers extra special came from Mainfreight's country manager Craig Evans, Johnson said.

"[He said] you need to step up the game, get your thinking caps on and what is it you can do in your branch, in your town to appreciate and acknowledge all the work that goes in that our guys are doing day and night?"