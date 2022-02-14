Whanganui Literary Festival programme



This week is the beginning of the Fringe Festival. On Friday at 6.30pm, the Literary Quiz takes place at Stellar Restaurant and Bar. Cost is $10 in cash only at the door, or pre-book at Royal Whanganui Opera House. Please enter through the door down the Taupo Quay side of the building. There are some wonderful door prizes to be won.

On Sunday at 2.30pm, director Kerry Girdwood and playwright Joan Rosier-Jones will discuss the process of taking a play from page to stage at Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St. Entry by koha.

Due to Covid, Hinemoa Elder can no longer attend the main festival in person. Instead, she will talk to the audience via a livestream at the Royal Whanganui Opera House. There will be a Q&A session at the end. All other events are as advertised.

The events on February 25-27 will now all take place at the Opera House. Masks and vaccine passports are essential at all events.