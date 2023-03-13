Shared pathway users should keep left. Photo / Bevan Conley

There may be a solution to the problem highlighted by your correspondent Russell Eades (Letters, March 9). Mr Eades expressed concern about users of Whanganui’s shared walkways who do not keep left as advised by the signs painted on the pavement.

In 1921 the Wanganui Borough Council appointed its Inspector-of-Just-About-Everything, whose job description included the policing of our town’s roads and footpaths. The new appointee, George Fear, soon proved worthy of his name by presenting to the magistrate the names of over 20 speeding motorists and, according to the Wanganui Herald (September 30, 1921), was “spending a good deal of overtime after fresh scalps”.

But he had more than just motorists in his sights. “Mr Fear,” continued the Herald, “stated that he has now been authorised by the council to proceed with the ‘Keep to the left’ campaign for pedestrian traffic. This is a reform that is long overdue in Wanganui to bring it into line with other towns where the regulation is enforced. The local campaign will not start until Mr Fear has everything in readiness. Sign boards will be placed along footpaths to catch the eye and advertisements will appear simultaneously in the local papers. The police will be asked to assist in directing attention to the new regulations.”

The bylaw requiring men to wear neck-to-knee bathing suits at Castlecliff Beach has only fairly recently been rescinded, so there’s a good chance that the keep-to-the-left rule is still on the council’s books. If we could just find an inspector as zealous as Mr Fear the problem would be solved.

MURRAY CRAWFORD

Whanganui

Support new bus services

Many New Zealanders will not welcome the Government’s transport proposals, but I hope we can commit to more use of buses and bikes in the future. To me it’s greater than the issue of emissions: the cost of upgrading and maintaining roads is constant and unsustainable.

I’m glad to see Horizons extend and promote our local bus services, though I’m still working out how to get the information I need from the Transit app.

I look forward to bus travel to Palmerston North as part of this network.

Bike carriers on the front of buses are brilliant, and only take a minute to master.

The more people use bus services, the more efficient it will get.

There is a lot of freedom to be had not owning a car, and to look now at solutions benefits us and the next generations.

CM KNUCKEY

Whanganui East

Keep speaking out

An interesting piece of journalism by Simon Wilson (Opinion, March 8). I would suggest we need more Rob Campbells. It is about time public servants worked for the public and not the politicians.

If we as a society don’t start to speak out when we see a wrong, one day we may not be able to speak out.

CJ ROSE

Otamatea



