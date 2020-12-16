Mars Petcare has helped ease burden for cat rescue in Whanganui, writes two readers. Photo / File

Thanks for Mars for animal rescue support

We would like to thank the staff and management of Mars Petfood who have supported our rescues with generous donations for many years.

All of the rescue animals in care and those waiting to come into care (after being dumped at various locations) have shown us again and again that Whiskas is their food of choice.

We feed out 20kg to 28kg a day and Mars Petfood has repeatedly eased the burden for us.

All the best to every staff member who has lost their job in the relocation of this business to Thailand.

If our rescues can ever help you please let us know.

MARY LOU NATION (Precious Paws Paradise) and JOY ZILLAH CLARK (Little Critters Rescue)

Whanganui

Your letters

Council needs to be more open with public

I read in the Whanganui Chronicle (December 10) that the Velodrome Roof Report received by the Whanganui District Council in September will not be in the public arena until early next year.

My questions to the council are;

1) Why is the report taking so long to be released so that the public can read it unsolicited;

2) Why the necessity for two workshops so far on this report when there has been no "shovel ready money" forthcoming.

Surely the publication of the report comes first before any other considerations.

It is time the council became more open with the ratepaying voters.

KEVIN SMITH

St Johns Hill