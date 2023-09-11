A draft concept for upgrades to the area around the North Mole, including environmental work, toilets, a new carpark and shared pathways.

Having read the article (News, September 7) regarding funding secured from the Government for North Mole works, I am struck by the thought of how much can be achieved by involving all interested parties in a project.

This project is a shining example of co-governance at work, with some seven organisations getting together to co-operate on a project.

Although it may seem to be small, surely it can be scaled up to larger projects of regional or national importance if people are willing to put themselves and their egos or ideology to one side for the best interest of their communities.

This project shows co-governance can work.

MIKE WALKER

Fordell

Support for Hakeke Street Community Centre

In response to your article (News, September 1) regarding the necessity for more funding for the Hakeke Street Community Centre, this would seem to be essential.

The centre offers 14 very different activities each week, between 9.30am and 1pm. Noticeably, more and more people are coming to the centre to participate in these activities. It seems that the welcoming atmosphere from the moment one opens the door is really appreciated. Kelly is a tireless organiser and is aided by numerous less official volunteers who are happy to help in any way they can.

I attend two of these different groups each week. The very young, visiting from the kindergarten next door, and the more mature, meld together perfectly, enjoying each others’ company.

Access to the public library is also appreciated, and essential, especially given Whanganui East’s isolated position “across the river”. It is always organised most efficiently.

Jane Bilderbeck achieves an astonishing amount and her counselling skills and meetings are an invaluable part of the centre’s success. To think that Jane’s wages should have been cut in half is horrifying and seems very short-sighted.

Any extension of opening hours, and better remuneration for any extra positions, would be wonderful. We already have requests for the possibility of some evening hours being available.

Here’s to a bigger, and even better, Hakeke Street Community Centre.

MARY LAURENSON

Whanganui

Regarding funding for the Hakeke Street Community Centre: Having been involved with the centre since its beginning I have seen it growing and developing, becoming a huge asset to the community.

There are a number of activities happening every day and being open 40 hours per week or more would provide further opportunities and make the library facility more available to young people. An extra staff member would be necessary to cope with any extra hours.

Given the support, I see a great future for our community.

MARGARET STRATFORD

Whanganui

Hakeke Street Community Centre is a blessing and assists many to “take a step up”, either in giving time, encouragement or learning.

The staff (many of whom are volunteers) and the building atmosphere provide opportunities to override the constant pressure to “give up and stay at home”. The centre offers and encourages a friendly way to meet people and share stories, good and bad. I see it as a lifeline to promoting our skills through sharing. And most activities are either free or just a small charge.

Any support for the centre is actually donating to the wider community.

JACK PONTING

Whanganui East



