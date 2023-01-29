Whanganui has escaped the worst of the wet weather, but there are more showers on the way. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is in for a very warm week, with temperatures in the high 20s and forecasted overnight lows in the high teens.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernadez said the temperatures were around 5C above average for the time of year.

“It looks like the warm temperatures will last throughout the week, and there will be showers for the next few days as well,” Fernandez said.

“Whanganui and the surrounding districts will not experience the extreme wet weather affecting other parts of the North Island, but there will be showers that might be heavy at times.”

More than 60 millimetres of rain fell in Whanganui on Friday and Saturday, and areas of Rangitīkei were affected by heavy rain.

The Otara Suspension Bridge that crosses the Rangitīkei River at Ōhingaiti was damaged, and Rangitīkei District Council imposed weight restrictions for traffic crossing the bridge.

The restrictions would be reviewed on Monday.

The council posted online on Saturday that it was concerned the Whangaehu and Turakina rivers were at risk of flooding over the weekend, and farmers were advised to move stock to higher ground. It later said there were no longer concerns about the Whangaehu River.

Horizons Regional Council reported that rivers in the region had the capacity for and were responding well to the increased rainfall. Staff were monitoring the levels, but were not expecting any gate operations or issues.

Whanganui’s forecast for Monday predicts a high of 27C with showers and light winds, followed by an overnight low of 17C.

The same temperatures are expected on Tuesday, which will be cloudy with light winds, with southerlies developing for a time in the afternoon.

A northerly change is expected on Wednesday with occasional rain and a high of 28C, followed by an overnight low of 18C.

A fine start is expected on Thursday, with showers later in the day and a high of 29C with light winds. The warm night temperatures are expected to continue, with 18C overnight lows predicted for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s forecast is for a high of 28C with showers and northwesterly breezes.

The northwesterlies are expected to continue on Saturday with a few showers and a high of 27C.