Whanganui happenings

From ~ To, an intaglio print, one of the works by Tsubaki Scythe in TOWARDS, her joint exhibition with her father potter Aaron Scythe on at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: this film series is postponed and will resume on Thursday, May 5.

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: Entitled 'Called to be Peacemakers', based on the need to find new and better ways of living as one human family.

When: Every Tuesday from March 1 during Lent. Tuesday, March 29. Please note time change: 2-3.30pm, with Liz Hickey rsj and Pam Hopper.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

A CHRISTIAN SPIRITUALITY OF DREAMS & PRACTICE

What: We will take up the challenge of interpretation, how best to work with the content of the dream or any dream-like experiences' and the discernment necessary to understand what one scholar describes as 'unopened letters from God.'

When: Saturday, April 2 & follow up April 30, 10am-3pm, with Br Kevin Dobbyn rms.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20 each day. Vaccine pass required. To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

● ON NOW

■ The Sarjeant Gallery requires all visitors and contractors to present a valid COVID 19 My Vaccine Pass before scanning in and entering 38 Taupo Quay. Face coverings continue to be mandatory when visiting the Gallery.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: For Artists Open Studios — A Gallery — TOWARDS – a joint exhibition by father and daughter Aaron and Tsubaki Scythe – ceramics and prints. Gallery 85 — In All Directions, a solo show by Campbell Wylie - glass.

When: Extended opening hours for AOS: from March 16 thru to Sunday, March 27 galleries are open every day with extended closing to 5pm every day except Friday which is 7pm. (Normally Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm.) Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Note, Vaccine Passports are required for entry to the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre complex.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Till May 22

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner – This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea's photographic work 'Now I Have Your Attention' won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. 'This is the rabbit hole' features a new collection that explores self-portraiture through staged photography.

When: Till May 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse the online collection and select six artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, is available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The March 2022 My Choice has been selected by Costas Thrasyvouvou and is available to view until March 31.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Love and Oxygen — Patrick Cush. Gallery 2: Tough and Soft — Michael Haggie & Jamie Mackman. Pop-Up Gallery: I ain't coffin, it's just a tickle in my throat — Mike Marsh.

When: This exhibition from March 16 till March 27. Weds-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online!

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners2011-2021, bringing together works by 23 distinctive local artists.

When: Till June 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

● REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so check before attending.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic Vinyasa flow Yoga to Kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours – Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carparks at Back Door in 59 Ingestre St)

Details: $13 at moment Vacc Pass required, book 06 345 5002

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by Art Tutor and Assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin Street, Whanganui on Mon, Tue, Wed between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the Secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals)

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Saturdays, 8.30am to evening.

Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Avenue (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: 021 943 799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, there will be presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation, vac pass required, book 06 345 5002

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 622 1711 and on Facebook

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 021 215 7542; Kate Matthews — 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice for a deep relaxing unwinding stretch.

When: Thursdays 7pm

Where: Wisdom Is Yours- Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carpark at Back door in 59 Ingestre Street)

Details: $13, Vacc pass required, book 06 345 5002