Whanganui Happenings

A limited edition photographic print of a hand cut collage, Scylla, one of the works by Teresa Goodin in her solo exhibition at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

LA FIESTA!

What: A diverse range of events, shows, exhibitions and activities celebrating women in our community. Pick up a Festival Guide from the i-Site, Paige's Book Gallery, the libraries, and a host of downtown locations including the Women's Network. Or, you can download a virtual copy from the festival website at: https://lafiestanz.com

When: Until March 13.

AGE CONCERN

What: CarFit — Helping Senior Drivers Find their Safest Fit. 20-minute checks & guidance in your car.

When: morning of Wednesday, March 2.

Details: Vaccine pass event. To book free 20-minute check & for venue, call Age Concern 345 1799.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: (Hope and Trust in the midst of confusion and Covid-19). A series of 5 films, 1 per week, but could be viewed individually. Film 1: Contagion. With Marie Skidmore rsj.

When: Thursday, March 3, 7-9.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring your vaccine pass. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: Entitled 'Called to be Peacemakers', based on the need to find new and better ways of living as one human family. With Liz Hickey rsj and Pam Hopper

When: Tuesday, March 8. Please note time change: 2-3.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring your vaccine pass. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: (Hope and Trust in the midst of confusion and Covid-19). A series of 5 films, 1 per week, but could be viewed individually. Film 2: Children of Men. With Marie Skidmore rsj.

When: Thursday, March 10, 7-9.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring your vaccine pass. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

● ON NOW

■ Per Whanganui District Council guidelines and to help ensure a healthy and safe environment for our visitors and staff, the Sarjeant Gallery requires all visitors and contractors to present a valid Covid-19 My Vaccine Pass before scanning in and entering 38 Taupo Quay.

Face coverings continue to be mandatory when visiting the gallery.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — Trish Flutey — Bags of Sweet Diversity & La Fiesta — Wonder Women 2020. In Gallery 85 — Teresa Goodin — solo.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9.30am-3pm, Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Also by appointment, and any time when the flags are out. Viewing anytime online at agallery.nz

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Please note, Vaccine passports are required for entry to the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre complex. This includes the galleries, cafe and common areas.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring intricate new woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Till May 22

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project: Andrea Gardner – This is the rabbit hole. In 2021 Andrea Gardner was the third recipient of the Pattillo Project. Her photographic work 'Now I Have Your Attention' won the Open Award of the Sarjeant's annual Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. 'This is the rabbit hole' features a new collection of works that explore self-portraiture through staged photography.

When: Till May 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners2011-2021, bringing together works by 23 distinctive local artists.

When: Till June 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The March 2022 My Choice has been selected by Costas Thrasyvouvou and is available to view until March 31.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Only Words — Beck White. Gallery 2: The Places we Tread — Janet Mazenier. Pop-Up Gallery: Arc21 — KP Taylor.

When: This exhibition until March 12. Wed-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday late nights 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online!

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 Saint Hill St, Whanganui.

● REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet, so please check before attending.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic Vinyasa flow Yoga to Kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am

Where: Wisdom Is Yours – Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carparks at Back Door in 59 Ingestre St)

Details: $13 at moment, vaccination pass required, book 06 3455002

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by Art Tutor and Assistant. Free art tuition and materials. We offer Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Mon, Tue, Wed between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals)

Where: Whanganui East Baptist Church hall, 54 Nixon St, Whanganui East

Contact: Calvyn 021663587

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

What: More than 80 members and growing.

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Ring secretary Yvonne 0279442166

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectibles, Antiques, Retro, Vintage, Fashion, Pottery, Glass, Crafts, Art, Hot Food, Baking, Plants, Produce, Car Boot, and More.

When: Every Saturday, 8.30am to evening.

Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle & pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access) behind the Bank of New South Wales building.

Details: Inquiries phone 021943799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics & compassion. Calming, letting go — we wake up! We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, there will be presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (Loads of car parks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Cost is donation, vaccination pass required, book 06 3455002.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of you that is more at peace with yourself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm, $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am, $6 per session, timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Tours are on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice for a deep, relaxing, unwinding stretch.

When: Thursdays 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( entrance/carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St)

Details: $13, Vaccination pass required, book 06 3455002.