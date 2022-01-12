Whanganui Happenings: Your guide to local events

Jamie Mackman working on one of her paintings in The Breakfast Club, opening at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre this Friday.

ON NOW

■ Per Whanganui District Council guidelines and to help ensure a healthy and safe environment for our visitors and staff, the Sarjeant Gallery requires all visitors and contractors to present a valid Covid-19 My Vaccine Pass before scanning in and entering 38 Taupo Quay. As they cannot yet be vaccinated visitors who are 12 years old or younger are exempt from this process.

Face coverings continue to be mandatory when visiting the Gallery.

● SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Star Gossage: He Tangata the People. Star Gossage's (Ngati Wai, Ngati Ruanui) paintings emerge from her wahine (female) centred world. They express how people are interconnected; inseparable from wairua, whenua, whakapapa and whanau (spirit, land, ancestry and family).

When: Till February 6, 2022

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free

● A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

The first shows for 2022 open on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 5.30pm, with Jamie Mackman's fabulous The Breakfast Club in A Gallery and in Gallery 85 our annual January exhibition of works from the stock room (and a few new works may have snuck in as well).

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Please note, Vaccine Passports are required for entry to the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre complex. This includes the galleries, café and common areas.

● SARJEANT GALLERY

What: New photographic and video work by Jae Hoon Lee who was artist in residence at Tylee Cottage from Nov 2019–Jan 2020.

When: Till January 30, 2022

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

● SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders: A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till February 20, 2022

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506

REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on updates and "traffic light" requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet until Green, so please check before attending.

● BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

● COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

● COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

● DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 062 2120

● WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

● FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

● KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

● LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

● MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge. Koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

● MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

● PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

● RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

● SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

● SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

● THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

● TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 622 1711 and on Facebook

● TWILIGHT BOWLS 3FIVE

What: A new kind of business house competition.

When: Fridays until November 12, 5.30pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: $5 per player (includes light meal). Call Beti Broom 021 119 1439 or 344 4998 by 5pm each Thursday to enter.

● WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 02 121 57542; Kate Matthews — 027 776 6015.

● WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Tours are on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Phone the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

● WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

● WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

● YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

● YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

● YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.