Whanganui Happenings: What's on

NEW
■ THE OTHER ORCHESTRA
What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.
When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.
Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.
Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.
■ DVD EVENING
What: The Public. An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.
When: Wednesday, July 7, 6.30pm. Koha
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Art Fix: Julia Morison Head[Case]. Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson will guide us through Head[case], a playfully surreal artist project developed by Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu.
When: Thursday, July 8, 2-3pm.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: Free.
■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI
What: Monthly presentation — Grief, an informal facilitated discussion.
When: Sunday, July 11, 2pm.
Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.
Details: Free. Inquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819.
■ COASTAL PLANTING
What: Castlecliff Coast Care /WDC Community Planting Day. Three hours planting Spinifex on the fore dune, lunch provided. Dress for the weather, jacket, hat and strong shoes, bring a spade.
When: Sunday, July 11, starting at 10.30am, meet at Morgan St carpark.
Details: Contact Graham for information, 027 222 8378.
■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY
What: Little Woods. A young woman scraping out a living in a North Dakota oil boomtown must make hard choices, risking prison in order to save the family home. Nia DaCosta's promising, uncompromising feature debut stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James.
When: Monday, July 12, 7pm.
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.
Details: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10).
■ GREEN DRINKS
What: Come along to mix with other sustainably/environmentally-minded individuals, businesses and organisations in Whanganui. Check our Facebook page for updates on this months speaker.
When: Tuesday, July 13, from 5.30pm.
Where: Stellar Restaurant & Bar.
■ CREATIVE CARD-MAKING
What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike.
When: Saturday, July 17, 10am-12.30pm, $10, with Julia Martin.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
■ COMMUNITY LITURGY
What: Trust, whatever happens.
When: Sunday, July 18, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
■ TAI CHI for HEALTH
What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: New Beginners classes start Tues July 20 at 5.30pm and/or Thurs July 22 at 8.45am.
Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St.
Details: 1 session/wk $5, 2+ sessions per week $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395, 022 658 6311 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com.
■ TUI MOTU GROUP
What: With Liz Hickey rsj.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 4.30-5.45pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
■ CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF SEEING: CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF BEING
What: Input in two parts … because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.
When: Saturday, August 7, 10am-3pm, $20.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
ON NOW
■ FINE ARTS WHANGANUI
What: Grace Swanston. Portrait paintings in watercolour and acrylic, and graphite drawings.
When: Until July 15.
Where: Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery, 17 Taupo Quay.
■ SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY
What: Gallery 1, Fine Lines — A celebration of linear works: a group exhibition of local and national artists: Katherine Claypole, Paul Darragh, Cam Munroe & Glen Hutchins. Gallery 2, Lockdown + by Glen Armstrong: Rethinking space, layer and colour with intuitive mark. Pop-up Gallery, Here and There by Samantha Matthews: A collection of new and recent photographic works.
When: Until July 10.
Where: 18 St Hill St.
■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85
What: A Gallery — Lorene Taurerewa - Strangely Beautiful.
In Gallery 85 — Gaynor Mulholland - Hellebores and Other Botanicals.
In the Corridor — Wesley John Fourie - This must be the place.
When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Let's Face It: Portraits from the Collection. This exhibition features a range of portraits from the Sarjeant's permanent collection in a variety of media.
When: Till August 8.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Collection Focus: Ralph Hotere. Collection Focus of the works of Ralph Hotere (August 11, 1931-February 24, 2013, Te Aupouri and Te Rarawa) from the Sarjeant Gallery collection.
When: Till August 15.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
■ KNITTING DISPLAY
What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.
When: 10am-3pm daily.
Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.
When: Till August 22.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.
When: Till September 12.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.
REGULAR
■ WANGANUI BADMINTON
When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.
Details: Jude Hildreth - 0212157542; Kate Matthews - 0277766015.
■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY
Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.
Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.
Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.
Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.
Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.
Where: 54A Moana St.
Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.
■ YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.
■ YOGA FOR MEN
What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.
When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.
■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS
What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.
When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.
Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.
■ CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.
■ COTTON ON QUILTERS
What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.
Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.
When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.
Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.
■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING
What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body and mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.
Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.
■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION
What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes's silence, lying down or sitting.
When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.
■ EUCHRE AND HOUSE
When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.
Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.
Details: Janice 345 6286.
■ FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: 1st Tuesday of the month.
Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.
■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS
Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).
Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).
Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.
Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); midday-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.
Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.
■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME
What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.
Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).
Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.
■ LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir.
When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: New members welcome.
■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.
■ PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.
Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.
■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.
■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
■ TRADITIONAL YOGA
What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.
When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.
Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.
■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.
When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.
Details: $10 per person.
■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.
When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.
■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243.
Whanganui Happenings: What's on
NEW