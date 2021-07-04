Whanganui Happenings: What's on

In the Grip, a work in charcoal on paper by Lorene Taurerewa, in Strangely Beautiful, her solo show at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

NEW

■ THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

■ DVD EVENING

What: The Public. An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold.

When: Wednesday, July 7, 6.30pm. Koha

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix: Julia Morison Head[Case]. Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson will guide us through Head[case], a playfully surreal artist project developed by Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu.

When: Thursday, July 8, 2-3pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free.

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Monthly presentation — Grief, an informal facilitated discussion.

When: Sunday, July 11, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Free. Inquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819.

■ COASTAL PLANTING

What: Castlecliff Coast Care /WDC Community Planting Day. Three hours planting Spinifex on the fore dune, lunch provided. Dress for the weather, jacket, hat and strong shoes, bring a spade.

When: Sunday, July 11, starting at 10.30am, meet at Morgan St carpark.

Details: Contact Graham for information, 027 222 8378.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Little Woods. A young woman scraping out a living in a North Dakota oil boomtown must make hard choices, risking prison in order to save the family home. Nia DaCosta's promising, uncompromising feature debut stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

When: Monday, July 12, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10).

■ GREEN DRINKS

What: Come along to mix with other sustainably/environmentally-minded individuals, businesses and organisations in Whanganui. Check our Facebook page for updates on this months speaker.

When: Tuesday, July 13, from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Restaurant & Bar.

■ CREATIVE CARD-MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike.

When: Saturday, July 17, 10am-12.30pm, $10, with Julia Martin.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Trust, whatever happens.

When: Sunday, July 18, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

■ TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tues July 20 at 5.30pm and/or Thurs July 22 at 8.45am.

Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: 1 session/wk $5, 2+ sessions per week $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395, 022 658 6311 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com.

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, July 21, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF SEEING: CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF BEING

What: Input in two parts … because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.

When: Saturday, August 7, 10am-3pm, $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

■ FINE ARTS WHANGANUI

What: Grace Swanston. Portrait paintings in watercolour and acrylic, and graphite drawings.

When: Until July 15.

Where: Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery, 17 Taupo Quay.

■ SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1, Fine Lines — A celebration of linear works: a group exhibition of local and national artists: Katherine Claypole, Paul Darragh, Cam Munroe & Glen Hutchins. Gallery 2, Lockdown + by Glen Armstrong: Rethinking space, layer and colour with intuitive mark. Pop-up Gallery, Here and There by Samantha Matthews: A collection of new and recent photographic works.

When: Until July 10.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — Lorene Taurerewa - Strangely Beautiful.

In Gallery 85 — Gaynor Mulholland - Hellebores and Other Botanicals.

In the Corridor — Wesley John Fourie - This must be the place.

When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Let's Face It: Portraits from the Collection. This exhibition features a range of portraits from the Sarjeant's permanent collection in a variety of media.

When: Till August 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection Focus: Ralph Hotere. Collection Focus of the works of Ralph Hotere (August 11, 1931-February 24, 2013, Te Aupouri and Te Rarawa) from the Sarjeant Gallery collection.

When: Till August 15.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

■ KNITTING DISPLAY

What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.

When: 10am-3pm daily.

Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.

When: Till August 22.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.

When: Till September 12.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.

REGULAR

■ WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.

Details: Jude Hildreth - 0212157542; Kate Matthews - 0277766015.

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body and mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes's silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ EUCHRE AND HOUSE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); midday-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.

Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.