Whanganui Happenings: What's on in Whanganui

Recovery, a ceramic work by Katherine Barrett, a work in Girls, Girls, Girls at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP

What: This ecumenical group meets weekly. Based on the Sunday readings during Lent, the programme is entitled A New Way Forward, exploring new and better ways of living as one human family.

When: Thursday, March 4, 2-3.30pm

Thursday, March 11, 2-3.30pm

Thursday, March 18, 2-3.30pm

Thursday, March 25, 2-3.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Beginners course for adults. Introduction to dancing, with warm up and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. A fun way to exercise.

When: Beginning Monday, March 1, from 8-9 pm for 8 weeks, including a social dance.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave, Wanganui.

Cost: $50 for 8-week course. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344-1336.

INTRODUCTIONS TO DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Simple, practical ways to be mindful, to be present, to live in the here and now. You are welcome to join us.

When: Four Thursdays in March, 5.20-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120, www.plumvillage.org.

BIRD SALE

What: Wanganui Bird Club meeting, whether buying, selling or just looking. Birds, cages, nest boxes and accessories for sale. Light refreshments available.

When: Saturday, March 6. Benching from 8am; sales from 9am.

Where: Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Admission adults $3, children free.

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Speakers: John Stephenson and Andrea Cade — "Aspects of Ancestry". Individual research available from 5pm before the meeting.

When: Monday, March 8, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library, Queen's Park.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: (Called Beyond Ourselves). A series of five films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. With Marie Skidmore rsj.

Film 3: Z for Zachariah

When: Tuesday, March 9, 7-9.30pm, Koha

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, March 13, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: March 17, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: Girls, Girls, Girls — Shout it out! A group show featuring fabulous female artists — a La Fiesta Festival Partner event.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt 'An Impossible Bouquet'. The Pattillo Project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Tracy Byatt is this year's Pattillo Project recipient, and this exhibition is the unique sugar artist's most ambitious work to date.

When: To May 9.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506.

2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy and as such is recognised as a great place to see what's hot, what's happening, who's new, who's still working and who's simply had a go. Every year a broad range of works are submitted, ranging from life-size classical recycled plastic sculptures to slip-cast porcelain and absolutely everything in-between.

When: March 6-May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free admission. Enquiries: 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching. We have fun and friendship. Bring along your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided.

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home afterwards).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is about 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

What: Wednesday: Vinyasa Flow - 9.15am, 6pm.

Thursday: Vinyasa Flow - 9.15am, Pilates - 6pm.

Saturday: Pilates - 9am, Vinyasa Flow - 10.15am.

Sunday: Vinyasa Flow - 9am, Pilates - 10.15am, Rinse & Repeat - 5pm, Yin - 6.15pm

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.