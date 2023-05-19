Whanganui volunteer firefighters Aaron Whitford and Triona Cooney will take on the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui volunteer firefighter is ready to scale Auckland’s Sky Tower, looking to smash her previous best time.

Triona Cooney and team captain Aaron Whitford will scale 51 flights, carrying up to 25 kilograms of firefighting equipment while taking more than 1200 steps.

The Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, in its 18th year, is raising money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBCNZ).

The challenge takes place on Saturday and is expected to attract 900 firefighters, 20 of whom are from overseas.

It will be Cooney’s second attempt at the challenge but she’s far from a novice when it comes to fitness challenges.

Last September she took part in the 9/11 stair climb, where firefighters climbed or walked the equivalent of the 110 storeys of the World Trade Centre.

Cooney had been walking up and down the Durie Hill Steps for the past four months to prepare for this challenge.

“Most of the community has probably seen me go up and down those stairs every lunch break,” she said.

Firefighters across the country have raised just over $1.2 million ahead of the event but that number will rise as the donation pool remains open until near the end of the event.

“I’m always in there to get a medal or to place so I will push myself as far as I can go,” Cooney said.

People who want to support the Whanganui team’s fundraising efforts can donate until midday on Saturday via the Whanganui Volunteer Fire Brigade team page on the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge’s website https://firefighterschallenge.org.nz/



