A still from 'The Magician'. Photo / Getty Images

Whanganui Film Society is screening "The Magician" on March 28.

From 1958 and starring Max von Sydow (Albert Emanuel Vogler), Ingrid Thulin (Manda Vogler), Gunnar Björnstrand (Dr Vergerus), Naima Wifstrand (Granny Vogler), Bengt Ekerot (Johan Spegel), Bibi Andersson (Sara), Birgitta Pettersson (Sanna), Gertrud Fridh (Ottilia Egerman), Lars Ekborg (Simson), Toivo Pawlo (Police Superintendent Starbeck), Erland Josephson (Consul Egerman), "The Magician (Ansiktet) was directed by Ingmar Bergman.

It is about an illusionist and his troupe travelling from town to town, trying to elude anyone who might suspect they've been swindled.

Rated R16, the film is in Swedish with English subtitles.

The details

What: The Magician (Ansiktet)

When: Monday, March 28, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Tickets: Members only. Buy membership at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

• My Vaccine Pass is required for entry and wearing a face mask is compulsory.