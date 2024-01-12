Whanganui District quiz

What year was this Whanganui boardwalk opened?

What year was this Whanganui boardwalk opened?

1. What is Neil Roberts’ claim to fame in Whanganui history?

2. Radio 2XA opened in 1949 and in 1968 what was its call sign changed to?

3. Who was the Whanganui woman who was number 9 on the list for the Animal Justice Party in the 2023 election?

4. What unusual role did the riverboat Wairua fulfil in 2007?

5. What particular structure is named after Dave Brockway who worked 20 years with DoC and designed and built many features in Whanganui National Park?

6. What happened to Joseph Rowe, a whaler and trader, when he organised the first recorded visit of white men to Whanganui?

7. What year was the $2.2 million riverfront boardwalk upstream of the City Bridge opened?

8. What town’s name is translated to mean “place to be careful”?

9. How many trees does the Whanganui District Council own — more or less than 10,000?

10. Who restored the small meeting house called Te Rangi-i-heke-iho at Atene?

Quiz Answers

1. He blew himself up outside the Computer Centre in 1982.

2. 2ZW.

3. Sandra Kyle.

4. It transported Ian McMurray’s casket to the crematorium. An owner and restorer of the Wairua, he was also associated with the Waimarie’s salvage and restoration.

5. The Brockway suspension bridge.

6. He was killed.

7. 2007.

8.Ōhakune.

9. More — 13,000.

10. Carver Bill Ranginui.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!