Whanganui District oddities quiz

Whanganui Midweek
  1. How did Whanganui’s Leslie Andrew VC, commander of the 22nd Battalion in World War II, earn the nickname “February”?
  2. Which mayor proposed to put the ‘H’ in Wanganui more than 100 years before it was finally inserted?
  3. What native bird did the Wanganui Tramping Club introduce in the Waitōtara bush in 1965?
  4. Frank Petherick, a Hunterville saddler in the early 1900s, was noted for what physical abnormality?
  5. What annual event in Whanganui is promoted as a week, but has actually grown to cover a fortnight?
  6. How is Whisky Corner on the Parapara Highway believed to have got its name?
  7. What unusual event took place at the 1997 Cemetery Circuit motorcycle event?
  8. What was a Palmerston North man doing when he fell over a riverbank near Jerusalem in 2010 and had to be rescued by helicopter?
  9. Why was Isobel Gudsell thrilled to be reunited with her family piano in 2000?
  10. During World War I, what did businessman Thomas George Taylor give every soldier who left Hunterville?

Quiz answers:

  1. Because of his habit of issuing 28-day detentions for breaches in discipline.
  2. Alexander Hatrick. In 1902, the council voted 7-3 to reject Hatrick’s proposal to insert the ‘H’.
  3. Weka. A total of 35 from the East Coast were released at Trains Hut, but they didn’t survive.
  4. He was reputed to be the man with the smallest feet in the town — size three.
  5. Whanganui Opera Week.
  6. When a cargo of whisky was spilled there.
  7. Sidecar champion Andy Scrivener was married in a trackside service conducted by then-mayor Chas Poynter.
  8. He was trying to retrieve his hat from the riverbank.
  9. Because it was the piano her mother, Bessie Bartrum, used to play when the family lived in the Mangapurua Valley in the 1920s.
  10. A gold sovereign.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.

