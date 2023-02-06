- How did Whanganui’s Leslie Andrew VC, commander of the 22nd Battalion in World War II, earn the nickname “February”?
- Which mayor proposed to put the ‘H’ in Wanganui more than 100 years before it was finally inserted?
- What native bird did the Wanganui Tramping Club introduce in the Waitōtara bush in 1965?
- Frank Petherick, a Hunterville saddler in the early 1900s, was noted for what physical abnormality?
- What annual event in Whanganui is promoted as a week, but has actually grown to cover a fortnight?
- How is Whisky Corner on the Parapara Highway believed to have got its name?
- What unusual event took place at the 1997 Cemetery Circuit motorcycle event?
- What was a Palmerston North man doing when he fell over a riverbank near Jerusalem in 2010 and had to be rescued by helicopter?
- Why was Isobel Gudsell thrilled to be reunited with her family piano in 2000?
- During World War I, what did businessman Thomas George Taylor give every soldier who left Hunterville?
Quiz answers:
- Because of his habit of issuing 28-day detentions for breaches in discipline.
- Alexander Hatrick. In 1902, the council voted 7-3 to reject Hatrick’s proposal to insert the ‘H’.
- Weka. A total of 35 from the East Coast were released at Trains Hut, but they didn’t survive.
- He was reputed to be the man with the smallest feet in the town — size three.
- Whanganui Opera Week.
- When a cargo of whisky was spilled there.
- Sidecar champion Andy Scrivener was married in a trackside service conducted by then-mayor Chas Poynter.
- He was trying to retrieve his hat from the riverbank.
- Because it was the piano her mother, Bessie Bartrum, used to play when the family lived in the Mangapurua Valley in the 1920s.
- A gold sovereign.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!
Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.