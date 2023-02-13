Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui District arts quiz

Whanganui Midweek
What subject is writer Laraine Sole working on for her latest local history book? Photo / Paul Brooks

  1. Who will join the Sarjeant Gallery in March as its new director?
  2. Which noted documentary photographer began her life’s work in the 1960s hitchhiking the Whanganui River Road?
  3. The Moutoa flag in the Whanganui Regional Museum features in what book, published in 2022?
  4. Scotsman Robert D. Campbell published which significant book of Whanganui history in 1990?
  5. Poet Sam Hunt was once a resident of what Rangitikei community?
  6. Who wrote the historical novel Landings, which featured the Whanganui River?
  7. Where has former Whanganui bookseller Patrick McKenna opened a second-hand bookshop?
  8. The Whanganui River features in three books in recent years by which author?
  9. What was subject of Tylee Cottage resident Regan Gentry’s exhibition titled Near Nowhere, Near Impossible?
  10. What subject is writer Laraine Sole working on for her latest local history book?

Quiz answers

  1. Andrew Clifford. He is currently director of Te Uru Waitākere Contemporary Gallery in West Auckland.
  2. Ans Westra.
  3. A History of New Zealand in 100 Objects by historian Jock Phillips.
  4. Rapids and Riverboats on the Wanganui River.
  5. Mangaweka, where he owned a building called the Puha Palace.
  6. Jenny Pattrick. She was later presented with an honourary life citizenship of Whanganui.
  7. Bulls. He has also had bookshops in Masterton and Waverley.
  8. David Young. The books are Faces of the River (1986), Woven by Water: Histories of the Whanganui River (1998) and Rivers: New Zealand’s Shared Legacy (2013).
  9. It was a tribute to the optimism and determination of the settlers of the Mangapurua Valley.
  10. The Eastown Workshops. She wants to hear from anyone who worked there between 1960 and when the workshops closed, in 1986.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.

