Whanganui District arts quiz

- Who will join the Sarjeant Gallery in March as its new director?
- Which noted documentary photographer began her life’s work in the 1960s hitchhiking the Whanganui River Road?
- The Moutoa flag in the Whanganui Regional Museum features in what book, published in 2022?
- Scotsman Robert D. Campbell published which significant book of Whanganui history in 1990?
- Poet Sam Hunt was once a resident of what Rangitikei community?
- Who wrote the historical novel Landings, which featured the Whanganui River?
- Where has former Whanganui bookseller Patrick McKenna opened a second-hand bookshop?
- The Whanganui River features in three books in recent years by which author?
- What was subject of Tylee Cottage resident Regan Gentry’s exhibition titled Near Nowhere, Near Impossible?
- What subject is writer Laraine Sole working on for her latest local history book?
Quiz answers
- Andrew Clifford. He is currently director of Te Uru Waitākere Contemporary Gallery in West Auckland.
- Ans Westra.
- A History of New Zealand in 100 Objects by historian Jock Phillips.
- Rapids and Riverboats on the Wanganui River.
- Mangaweka, where he owned a building called the Puha Palace.
- Jenny Pattrick. She was later presented with an honourary life citizenship of Whanganui.
- Bulls. He has also had bookshops in Masterton and Waverley.
- David Young. The books are Faces of the River (1986), Woven by Water: Histories of the Whanganui River (1998) and Rivers: New Zealand’s Shared Legacy (2013).
- It was a tribute to the optimism and determination of the settlers of the Mangapurua Valley.
- The Eastown Workshops. She wants to hear from anyone who worked there between 1960 and when the workshops closed, in 1986.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!
Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.