Whanganui couple Ashley and Robert Dari add Fijian food truck to their busy life

Glitz and Glam Hair and Beauty owner Ashley Dari and husband Robert have started a Fijian food truck to showcase the country's cuisine. Photo / Supplied

Ashley and Robert Dari have started Bula Bure, a food truck inspired by Robert's home country of Fiji.

Inspired after exploring the Pacific nation, the Daris decided they wanted to showcase the culture to the Whanganui locals.

"We quite often travel to Fiji and they do a lot of street food. As we eat from the locals as we are travelling around the island, that's when that idea burst that we should try do something at home.

"Something suitable to represent that island culture."

The food truck is the latest business venture for Ashley, who owns the Glitz and Glam Hair and Beauty salons in Victoria Ave and Trafalgar Square.

Bula Bure has a variety of island-inspired dishes, ranging from chicken curry with roti to chop suey, burgers, cassava chips and babakau (Fijian fry bread).

Ashley sees the kokoda (raw fish) as being one of their top sellers.

"It's such a true island food. Fish is quite expensive here compared to Fiji, so it's probably not something you would cook at home."

Husband Robert, who works full-time at Kaitoke Prison, is a trained chef by trade.

With five kids at home as well, it has taken both sides of the family to help juggle the workload as well as looking after the children.

"We are doing it the island way.

"It's definitely taken a lot of time. A lot of love has to go into it."

Ashley said her previous business experience would hold them in good stead and they were excited about the new challenge.

"We're ready for this. It's nice to be able to serve the community in another way other than making them look and feel good. To be able to feed people is quite satisfying, especially when they enjoy it.

"We love it, we love it."

• Bula Bure will be at Majestic Square 5pm-9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.