Whanganui comedy night receives Creative Communities funding

Horrendous stage fright is something Maggie Malone is learning to deal with. Photo / Supplied

Stand-up comedy show Live @ Porridge Watson has received a financial boost thanks to funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

DIY Comedy producer Ben Tito Caldwell said he was looking forward to bringing through more Whanganui talent and attracting visiting performers for the monthly shows.

The funding would be able to sustain the event for 12 months, he said.

"That is awesome, and it means we can bring in more acts from Auckland and Wellington and the local performers will be able to develop as performers," Caldwell said.

"Performers get into these shows for free, so it's a great way to learn from others."

One of the comedians lined up for this month's show is Whanganui's Vik Batra.

Originally from Chandigarh in northern India, Batra first came to Whanganui as a computer graphic design student at the Whanganui School of Design (Ucol) in 2005 before moving to Auckland.

Now back in the River City, Batra said he had been able to realise a childhood ambition.

"As far as I can remember I have always wanted to become a famous entertainer, but then life happens and you forget pursuing your dreams.

"I am a big stand-up comedy fan and usually the loud one at parties cracking jokes. I have done stand-up comedy before on an ad-hoc basis, but have wanted to do it regularly."

Developing a brand of humour and finding his comedic voice had been challenging, Batra said.

Vik Batra is "usually the loud one at parties cracking jokes". Photo / Supplied

"You are continuously challenged on how to present this perspective to your audience in a funny way.

"Even with the best of efforts in writing your material, you are always nervous thinking 'will the audience find it funny?'

"This challenge is also what makes the whole process exciting and extremely satisfying when you see people enjoying your jokes."

Palmerston North's Maggie Malone is also on the bill.



"People kept telling me I'd be good at comedy and I started to wonder if maybe they were right.

"With my 50th birthday looming, I decided to do a comedy course before I got any older and see if I could make people laugh."

Since then, she has gone on to be one of the stars on the Manawatū scene and has gigged professionally with the likes of Cohen Holloway (of The Māori Sidesteps and Hunt for the Wilderpeople fame), Billy T winner Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Michèle A'Court and Paul Ego.

Malone said she had to regularly overcome "horrendous stage fright".

"I felt nauseous and nervous before my first gig and I still feel the same before every gig since then.

"The first time I relaxed on stage and got a laugh from an audience, it was absolute magic."

The last Live @ Porridge Watson for the year is at 7pm on Thursday, December 9.