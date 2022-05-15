Ngamatapouri pulled away for a 57-41 victory over Kaierau. Photo / Bevan Conley

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri keep climbing up the Tasman Tanning Premier ladder after consigning 2021 finalists Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau to a third straight defeat on Saturday.

It was a try-scoring shootout at the Country Club – the Fijian speedsters vs the home side's phase retention - and when the smoke cleared, Ngamatapouri pulled away for a 57-41 victory.

Kaierau opened the scoring through skipper Ethan Robinson's penalty in front, then they drove from the lineout for returning No 8 Joe Edwards to score.

Ngamatapouri struck back from their own attacking lineout, but they chose to go wide, where first five Josaia Bogileka cut through and found halfback Tasi Kabukaua back inside to score.

The visitors then ran from their own 22m for centre Kameli Kuruyabaki to send second five Jim Seruwalu cantering away for a 14-10 turnaround.

Bogileka then made some magic as he grabbed up a loose lineout bat down and pushed through to offload for Seruwalu to get a double.

The razzle-dazzle continued as Kuruyabaki broke through from his 22m and found Bogileka with him to send goal-kicking fullback Peceli Malauicagi out-stripping cover defenders to score.

But a succession of penalties let Kaierau work to the advantage they have at scrum time – and when Ngamatapouri pulled the shunt down, they lost a man to the sin bin and gifted the home side a penalty try right on halftime.

Even down to 14, Ngamatapouri just did what they do best after the resumption as Kuruyabaki again cut through and Malauicagi had a clean pair of heels to the corner flag.

Again, penalties at scrum time had Kaierau right on Ngamatapouri's line, with another sin-binning leaving the defenders short in the pack, and again the home side drove to put Edwards under the posts for his double at 31-24.

But Kuruyabaki could not be stopped, breaking through from 40m out and slipping through two weak cover tackles to run under the posts.

Kaierau wouldn't go away as they kept possession through a series of offloads to reach the line, with club legend Ace Malo rejoining the Premier squad off the bench to score from the ruck, then immediately got back down for hooker Jack van Bussel to drive over after another series of scrums for 38-36 with 15 minutes left.

It appeared the home side were going to complete a remarkable comeback when a quick tap penalty by halfback Caleb Gray saw reserve back Anthony Sellers dive in at the far corner to put Kaierau ahead.

But unlike seasons past, Ngamatapouri did not fold or run out of gas and, with seven minutes left, Kaierau were reduced to 14 men with a yellow card.

Ngamatapouri tapped and charged at the line, with Rauca getting it down to regain the lead.

From the kickoff, Seruwalu had his team roaring back on attack, with the ball then going wide for Malauicagi to again turn on the gas and dance into the in-goal for 50-41.

But Ngamatapouri still weren't done, as Seruwalu hit up in his own half and offloaded for lock Mairangi Tamehana to show great pace to score in the far corner, with co-coach Brook Tremayne raising the flags on fulltime.

In the Senior Country division. the much anticipated Rangitīkei derby for the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield was not held between hosts Harvey Round Motors Rātana and holders JJ Walters Marton.

Mourning the death of Harerangi Rehimana Meihana, the tumuaki (president) of the Rātana Church of New Zealand, the match was declared a draw with both teams taking three points.

This guarantees Marton are safe for the top three, but also gives a lifeline to the two teams who lost on Saturday, having a mathematical chance of still qualifying for the Championship group.

Competition in the Country group has been intense and this was doubly true at Memorial Park with both games played side-by-side.

McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu held off a comeback by Bennett's Taihape to score an unconverted try near fulltime and win 24-17.

On the No2 field, Utiku Old Boys and Kelso Hunterville fought out a classic, with the scoreline fluctuating throughout before Utiku scored right on fulltime to win 29-24.

In the Town division, the top three is sorting itself as Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau continued their unbeaten run by just holding off a second-half comeback by Black Bull Liquor Pirates, 26-22, at Spriggens Park.

Pirates getting a bonus point keeps them in the Top 3, but opens a small lifeline for Counties who took maximum points from Border defaulting their game.

The battle of Marist went the way of Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick and Blocks Celtic, who picked up a comfortable 41-17 win over the Buffalos.

Results, May 14

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 4

Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 57 (Peceli Malauicagi 3, Jim Seruwalu 2, Tasi Kabukaua, Kameli Kuruyabaki, Mairangi Tamehana, Joeli Racau, Josaia Bogileka tries; Malauicagi 3 con, Brook Tremayne 3 con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 41 (Joe Edwards 2, Jack van Bussell, Anthony Sellers, Ace Malo tries, penalty try; Ethan Robinson pen,3 con). HT: 26-17.

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Byford's Readimix Taihape 77 (Tiari Mumby 3, Roman Tutauha 2, Tyler Rogers-Holden 2, Renato Campbell-Simon 2, Ryan Karatau, Tim Goodwin, Gabriel Hakaraia tries; Dane Whale pen, 7 con) bt Waverley Harvesting Border 7 (Ranato Tikoisolomone try, Craig Clare con). HT: 27-0.

Bye: Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

Senior, Week 4

Town

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics-TD Brick and Blocks Marist Celtic bt Marist Buffalo's 41-17. HT: 24-0.

At Spriggens Park: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 26-22. HT: 26-8.

At McNab Domain: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Border by default.

Country

At Ratana Pa (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): JJ Walters Marton drew with Harvey Round Motors Ratana 0-0. Game not played by mutual agreement.

At Memorial Park: McCarthy Transport Ruapehu bt Bennett's Taihape 24-17. HT: 14-5.

At Memorial Park – Utiku OB bt Kelso Hunterville 29-24. HT: 17-17.

Around the grounds

METRO: It was not a great Saturday afternoon for either of the St Johns Whanganui Metro teams in their MRU competitions. At Kaierau Country Club, the Metro Women lost to Old Boys Marist 67-10. Down at Bush Sports Park, the Metro Colts were beaten by Bush SC 25-0. The women play Feilding Old Boys–Oroua at Kimbolton Domain this coming weekend, while the Colts host College Old Boys RFC at Spriggens Park.

MCKENZIE: Former WRFU Development Officer Lesley McKenzie again had great coaching success when Japan, the Sakura XV, defeated Australia 12-10 on the Gold Coast. McKenzie co-coaches a side that had 10 personnel and positional changes before the game due to positive Covid-19 tests.

BOOBYER: A Givealittle page has been set up to assist former Whanganui prop Steve Boobyer, who faces a long recovery at Christchurch's Burwood Spinal Unit after a serious motorcycle accident. Boobyer played 35 games for Whanganui between 1981-84. Visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/whanganuis-very-own-santa-steve-boobs-boobyer