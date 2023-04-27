Whanganui club rugby: Taihape, Kaierau to meet in top-of-table clash

The Marton Queen Bees will get to host their first home game on Saturday at Marton Park. Photo / File

The WRFU’s inaugural Women’s Club Rugby competition is off to a rip-roaring start and will already provide a “top of the table” clash this Friday evening.

A groundswell of support for a local competition seems to be rising as an estimated 300 family members and supporters watched under lights at Memorial Park to see home team Taihape hold off Marist 22-17 last Friday night.

Another good Sunday afternoon crowd came to the Country Club on Sunday to see hosts Kaierau put on a show of running rugby – scoring 11 tries in their win over Marton Queen Bees.

Coming into Round 2 and the two victorious sides will meet at Memorial Park for another night fixture.

The Marton Queen Bees will get to host their first home game on Saturday at Marton Park, which means for the first time since the early 2010s, Marton Rugby & Sports Club will be able to offer their supporters two club matches with their own teams on the same day, as Speirs Food Marton meet Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic in the men’s Tasman Tanning Senior competition.

The Week 2 draw is

April 28: Taihape vs Kaierau, Memorial Park, 7.30pm.

April 29: Marton Queen Bees vs Marist, Marton Park, 12pm.







