Pirates missed out on the Senior semifinals last year by the barest of margins. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It is the 125th jubilee season for the proud Wanganui Pirates club, and although they did not have an auspicious start last Saturday, coach Brett Turner will never be anything but keen to make a mark.

Tasman Tanning Senior kicked off for Pirates at Spriggens Park with the cross-ground derby against Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic, which pulled off a 41-19 victory.

Having missed out on the senior semifinals last year by the barest of margins – Celtic narrowly upset unbeaten Kelso Hunterville in the last game to snatch fourth place from them. Pirates had been rumbling nicely with 46 players used in the 2022 preseason, where they won all three games.

"We were building quite well this year, until the week before the comp and six players left. They wanted to play Prem, which is fair enough," said Turner.

"Rugby's hurting, numbers are down. It's a year or two away from being a very serious situation."

Still, the club remains vowed and determined to secure its survival – using its remaining veterans to help keep the culture going – and the plan in 2022 is the same as last season.

Try to make the playoffs and, if they do, springboard off that to look at having two teams in 2023.

"Who would have known that if that bonus point [in 2021] was there, how it would have gone," said Turner.

"Between Covid and other things, the plans were upset [against Celtic].

"We've got Town round, and need to get in the top 3. Lost the first one, but if we can get three or even two wins we could go close."

The overall young side has received reinforcements from the likes of Jacob Gedye and Sam Cosford out of the 2021 MRU Colts championship-winning Whanganui Metro squad.

The top try-scoring brothers Johnny and Barry Muir are back, as is former Steelform Whanganui winger CJ Stowers.

The club's legendary hard man Lasa Ulukuta will play the occasional game when available, where he can hopefully mentor the club's new hidden gem.

Out of the Kelston Boys High 1st XV, the 2020 NZ Barbarian Schools selection and the NZ Warriors Under 18s comes talented prop Tony Tafa, who moved recently with his partner to Whanganui.

At 6 foot 5 and 130kg, Tafa has made the personal decision to put what could be the start of a noteworthy professional career on hold for the moment, taking what Turner described as a "gap year", pointing out front rowers mature later in their careers, so the young man need not rush.

Due to Covid, the club has postponed their jubilee gathering from Queen's Birthday Weekend until Labour Weekend.

More pressingly, the team will look to bounce back when they host Border at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The Senior draw is (1pm kickoffs, times subject to change):

Town

Kaierau vs Celtic, Kaierau Country Club; Pirates vs Border, Spriggens Park; Counties vs Buffaloes, McNab Domain.

Country

Ruapehu vs Utiku Old Boys, Rochfort Park; Ratana vs Taihape, Ratana Pa; Hunterville vs Marton, Hunterville Domain.

Metro

Whanganui Metro will not let a heavy defeat by one of the best women's club sides in the entire central and lower North Island discourage them from getting that precious first MRU win.

Entering their third year of existence in the Prue Christie Cup, Metro came so close in their season opener on April 9 against Bush SC at Bush Park, leading at halftime before going down 27-24.

But coming off the bye week, Metro knew Saturday's opponent was a completely different kettle of fish, sharks really, in the form of Kia Toa RFC – filled with players who formed the backbone of Manawatū's march to the Farah Palmer Cup last year, as well as several current or former Black Ferns.

The result was 96-5 at Bill Brown Park.

"Going into last week, we knew it was going to be very tough," said Metro prop Lavenia Nauga-Grey, who followed Whanganui's former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua into the Manawatū Cyclones squad in 2020.

"The first half, we let them be them. But in the second half, we woke up and decided to play a bit of rugby and hold the ball."

Still not at the level of their opponents, Metro were buoyed by the fact they finally scored a five-pointer against Kia Toa in three seasons of trying, and competed for the full 80 minutes.

Under the new coaching team of Valentino Seduadua and Ivan Albert, Metro looks to their key figures like Talawadua, Nauga-Grey and fellow front rower Kimberly Hunt to set the tone.

Leading the backline is Riana Tamati – who even at her young age brings plenty of experience, having guided the successful Whanganui High School girls team, and being selected in the 2021 Ngā Mareikura U18 NZ Māori squad.

Most of the Metro backline comes from a touch rugby background, so Tamati has been working to teach them some of the finer points of union.

The side has also welcomed first-five Maze Koro, back on the local scene after two years and bringing all her family pedigree, which comes from former Steelform Whanganui captain Steelie Koro.

In the forwards, Nauga-Grey admits the side is playing a couple of people out of position, but she hopes they can build a strong eight.

Four schoolgirls have debuted for the side in the past two games.

Metro now prepares for a run of three home games, starting on Saturday at 1pm against the newcomers from Wairarapa Bush.

Also kicking off their game this Saturday is the Whanganui Metro Colts, who will be looking to defend the Gordon Brown Memorial Cup.

Coach by Mark Cosford, Metro lost their opening game last season, then went undefeated through the rest of the campaign undefeated, beating the Feilding Yellows in the final.

They kickoff against Te Kawau RFC in Rongotea at 1pm.