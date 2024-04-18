Whanganui representative Dane Whale will play for Marton this season. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It’s going to be bright lights, camera and action at the Kaierau Country Club on Friday evening as Week 2 of the Tasman Tanning Premier competition kicks off a little early with a rematch of last year’s semifinal.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau and Byford’s Readimix Taihape is likely to be the match of the round.

The Whanganui club has added a new floodlight layout at their ground, which has been tested during the adult teams’ training sessions for the past few weeks.

Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana said the complete lighting setup was used at Tuesday’s training session and he was very impressed.

“It’s going to be exciting to see what it’s like at that time of night. It’s definitely much brighter.”

Kaierau will want a few bright sparks themselves for this home game as they had a lighter contact session in the aftermath of their bruising 35-12 loss to Waverley Harvesting Border in the season opener.

“Losing on Saturday was probably a good thing, with Border setting a high benchmark and showing what we need to work on,” Tamehana said.

“We’re still trying to find our feet in the midfield and who’s best suited there.

“We’ve got a lot of combinations but I think it’s based on who we’re playing [that slots in].”

The side will miss winger-midfielder Apolosi Tanoa for two weeks with a knee injury but with Ethan Robinson, Sheldon Pakinga and Peceli Malanicagi all having full utility value, Tamehana just needs to decide where they will be most effective.

He is also looking for more mobility in the forwards to reach the line-breaks the backs can create - Whanganui prop Raymond Salu a key man as he builds up his fitness.

Coming back to the scene of their 33-11 triumph in last season’s semifinal, Taihape coach Sefo Bourke is taking his squad through a small but noticeable rebuild following the departure of six players from last year’s grand final team.

The major departures are incumbent Steelform Whanganui skipper Dane Whale (Marton), brother and representative forward Ben Whale (overseas) and prop Hadlee Hay-Horton (Hawke’s Bay).

“Dane’s made the decision to be closer to his family and work, which we understand,” Bourke said.

The side still has a strong base in representative forwards Peter-Travis Hay-Horton, who set up two tries in the narrow 24-17 win over Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, and eldest brother Luke Whale, along with standout utility back Tyler Rodgers-Holden.

Joining from the McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu team which has dropped back to the Senior grade are halfback Kahl Elers-Green and representative prop Gabriel Hakaraia – the latter having previously played for Taihape in 2022 under the same circumstances.

“With Hadlee going to the Hawke’s Bay, Gabe fills that hole,” Bourke said.

Another reason Dane Whale could feel confident in leaving his family club is the elevation into his position of the youngest brother - 2023 Heartland Hurricanes and Whanganui Under 20s first-five Chad Whale.

“It was the normal position for him coming through school and the Whangaz age group teams, as well as our Bs,” Bourke said.

“It’s a little earlier than we wanted to [promote him] but, with Dane stepping away, we are confident – me and Tremaine [Gilbert] – that he can steer us around the paddock.”

Taihape were happy with their set-piece in the first half during the win over Marist but Bourke wants to see a tightening up on discipline after the visitors finished strongly to just be held back from a potentially equalising try near fulltime.

He also felt Kaierau performed better against Border than the scoreline suggests.

“There was just a small period where they let in two tries. Other than that, I was really impressed with Ethan and Peceli being the real attacking threat from the back.”

In the Saturday games, Border take the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield back home to defend against Rātana, while Marist will look to rebound in their second away game against Marton.

Premier draw

April 19: Kaierau vs Taihape, Country Club (7.30pm).

April 20: Border vs Ratana, Dallison Park; Marton vs Marist, Marton Park (2.35pm).

Senior preview

The expansion to having two teams at the club for the first time in 11 years has not changed the mission parameters for JJ Walters Asphalt Marton in the WRFU Senior Championship.

An influx of talent from Steelform Whanganui captain Dane Whale on down, including a number of players from the Manawatū competition and returning locals from the WRFU’s Metro clubs, has seen a predominately new squad raised to compete in Tasman Tanning Premier.

But beneath them is a steady Senior team, coached by Glenn Weitenburg for his sophomore season, and they made a strong start on Saturday with a 12-7 win in the Pā against Rātana Seniors in the wettest of the conditions for the three derby games at the ground.

Even as the official “B” team of the club now, Weitenburg feels they can improve on 2023′s 5-6 record, where they won their last four games to finish two points shy of eighth spot, which under this season’s format is a quarterfinal berth.

“It was important to make a good start because, if we promise previous years’ trends, we know it’s going to finish strong.

“Our squad has pretty much stayed the same, probably lost a couple of guys that have gone up, but to be fair that’s it.

“If anything, we may have a stronger squad because of Premier things are happening.

“The biggest challenge is finding how it all sits [between the teams].”

Key men are veteran forwards, such as skipper Mark Jones, Afano Tuika and Andy Walker who scored both tries against Rātana, along with centre Jake Karaynidis from the club’s last Premier era.

Promise is expected from the likes of first-five Mathew Ihaaka as well as youngsters Montahi Rakatairi and David Mulipola.

Weitenburg feels this weekend’s home game against the Forest 360 Marist Knights will be the true test of their current strength, with the new-look Knights finishing fifth last year and tipped to be bolters in 2024.

Of the teams that did make the 2023 Top 4 playoffs, Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau will be thoughtful on their trip to meet Kelso Hunterville after a very narrow 11-5 home win over the Border Seniors.

Having gone to Cooks Gardens for the first time in this competition last year, 2023′s runners-up Utiku Old Boys will be feeling confident on their second away game to meet Black Bull Liquor Pirates after a tough but comfortable 32-14 win over McCrea Scanning Counties.

Senior draw

April 20, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Hunterville v Kaierau, Hunterville Domain; Counties v Ruapehu, Macnab Domain (2pm); Border v Rātana, Dallison Park; Marton v Marist Knights, Marton Park; Pirates v Utiku, Spriggens Park; Marist Celtic v Taihape, City College.